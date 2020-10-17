IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: RCB strengthen position while DC become table-toppers

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in Match 22 of IPL 2020 on Saturday and collected two more points, coming at par with Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in terms of points. However, they are still placed at number 3 on the table because of the net run rate.
There was, however, a shuffle at the top of the table with DC displacing MI from the No 1 spot after they made it two-in-two against Chennai Super Kings this season, defeating the struggling MS Dhoni-led side by five wickets after being set 180 to win the game.
Shikhar Dhawan continued his sparkling form with the bat as he slammed his first-ever ton in the IPL off 57 balls to guide his side to their seventh victory from nine games, with the team at the very brink of qualification for the playoffs.
In the first game of Saturday's double-header, AB de Villiers smashed an unbeaten 55 off 22 balls after skipper Virat Kohli scored 32-ball 43 as RCB chased down the target, scoring 179 for three in 19.4 overs.
Opting to bat, skipper Steve Smith top-scored with a 36-ball 57, while Robin Uthappa smashed a 22-ball 41 at the top as RR posted 177 for six in 20 overs. Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson failed again with the bat and RR's premier fast bowler Jofra Archer struggled to get going as well. Jaydev Unadkat leaked 25 runs in the 19th over of the innings, where de Villiers hit three maximums, shifting the momentum in RCB's favour.
Chris Morris (4/26) was the pick of the bowlers, capturing four wickets, while Yuzvendra Chahal (2/34) claimed two for RCB.
Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|DC
|9
|7
|2
|0
|+0.921
|14
|2
|MI
|8
|6
|2
|0
|+1.353
|12
|3
|RCB
|9
|6
|3
|0
|-0.096
|12
|4
|KKR
|8
|4
|4
|0
|-0.684
|8
|5
|SRH
|8
|3
|5
|0
|+0.009
|6
|6
|CSK
|9
|3
|6
|0
|-0.386
|6
|7
|RR
|9
|3
|6
|0
|-0.778
|6
|8
|KXIP
|8
|2
|6
|0
|-0.295
|4
Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:
Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 448 runs
Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 19 wickets
With inputs from PTI
