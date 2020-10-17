IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: RCB strengthen position on table with win over RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in Match 22 of IPL 2020 on Saturday and collected two more points, coming at par with Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in terms of points. However, they are still placed at number 3 on table because of run-rate, with MI at the top and DC on second.

AB de Villiers smashed an unbeaten 55 off 22 balls after skipper Virat Kohli scored 32-ball 43 as RCB chased down the target, scoring 179 for three in 19.4 overs.

Opting to bat, skipper Steve Smith top-scored with a 36-ball 57, while Robin Uthappa smashed a 22-ball 41 at the top as RR posted 177 for six in 20 overs. Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson failed again with the bat and RR's premier fast bowler Jofra Archer struggled to get going as well. Jaydev Unadkat leaked 25 runs in the 19th over of the innings, where de Villiers hit three maximums, shifting the momentum to RCB.

Chris Morris (4/26) was the peak of the bowlers, capturing four wickets, while Yuzvendra Chahal (2/34) claimed two for RCB.

With the win, RCB have strengthened their position on the table.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 MI 8 6 2 0 +1.353 12 2 DC 8 6 2 0 +0.990 12 3 RCB 9 6 3 0 -0.096 12 4 KKR 8 4 4 0 -0.684 8 5 SRH 8 3 5 0 +0.009 6 6 CSK 8 3 5 0 -0.390 6 7 RR 9 3 6 0 -0.778 6 8 KXIP 8 2 6 0 -0.295 4

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 448 runs

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 18 wickets

Also Read:

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here for full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Click here to view the updated IPL points table

Click here to view the updated Orange Cap holder standings

Click here to view the updated Purple Cap standings

With inputs from PTI