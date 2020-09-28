IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: RCB move to third spot after win over MI

Back-to-back thrilling matches in the Indian Premier League. On Monday, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) overcame Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) in the super over.

Batting first, RCB put up a brilliant 201/3 after superb batting performance from AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch scoring half-centuries. At one point, MI were struggling in chase but Ishan Kishan and Keiron Pollard played sensational knocks to keep their team in the match. Ishan fell after scoring 99 but Pollard smashed a boundary off the last ball to tie the score.

In the super over, MI could make only seven thanks to top bowling effort from Navdeep Saini. Kohli and De Villiers chased down the target in six balls to help RCB clinch two points.

Earlier on Sunday, Rajasthan Royals (RR) notched up their second consecutive win this season with a thrilling four-wicket victory over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Sharjah.

The win, which resulted in them breaking their own record for the highest-ever successful chase in IPL history, propelled the 2008 champions to the second spot on the IPL 2020 points table, with Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) still on top by virtue of a better net run-rate after winning two in two.

RCB are now in the third spot with two victories from three matches. KXIP have also got the same points but sit a position below RCB due to net run-rate.

MI are in the fifth spot after Monday's defeat. KKR, CSK and SRH occupy the 6th, 7th and 8th spots in the table.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Team Position Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points DC 1 2 2 0 0 +1.100 4 RR 2 2 2 0 0 +0.615 4 RCB 3 3 2 1 0 -1.450 4 KXIP 4 3 2 1 0 +1.498 4 MI 5 3 1 2 0 +0.654 2 KKR 6 2 1 1 0 -0.767 2 CSK 7 3 1 2 0 -0.840 2 SRH 8 2 0 2 0 -0.730 0

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 222 runs

Purple Cap: Mohammed Shami (KXIP), 7 wickets

