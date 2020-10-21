Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: RCB jump to 2nd after thrashing KKR

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • October 21st, 2020
  • 23:12:04 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore continued their impressive march this season as they steamrolled Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets in Abu Dhabi to move to the second spot on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 points table.

Opting to bat first, the Kolkata batsmen lost wickets from the word go thanks to a brilliant effort from the Bangalore attack. While Mohammed Siraj — who became the first bowler in the history of the IPL to bowl two maidens in an innings — laid the foundation with an early burst in which he snared three top-order wickets, it was Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar who tightened the stranglehold on the scoring rate in the middle overs as KKR could manage a meagre 84 for the loss of eight wickets at the end of their innings.

Skipper Eoin Morgan, who had chosen to bat after winning the toss, top-scored for his side with a 34-ball 30. Siraj was later given the Player of the Match award for his outstanding contribution with the ball (4-2-8-3).

Barring Lockie Ferguson’s first over, which saw the dismissals of Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal in a space of a few deliveries, Bangalore hardly looked in discomfort during their chase of the modest target as they won with eight wickets and 40 balls to spare. While the openers laid the foundation with a 46-run stand, Gurkeerat Singh Mann — who was promoted to No 3 today — and skipper Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 21 and 18 respectively to give their net run rate a massive boost with this victory.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points
1 DC 10 7 3 0 +0.774 14
2 RCB 10 7 3 0 +0.182 14
3 MI
 9 6 3 0 +1.201 12
4 KKR  10 5 5 0  -0.828 10
5 KXIP 10 4 6 0 -0.177 8
6 RR 10 4 6 0 -0.591 6
7 SRH 9 3 6 0 +0.008 6
8 CSK 10 3 7 0  -0.463 6

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 540 runs

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 21 wickets

Updated Date: October 21, 2020 23:12:04 IST

