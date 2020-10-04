IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: MI top of table after beating RR

Mumbai Indian have won their third match on the trot as they comfortably overcame the challenge against Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs.

Rohit Sharma decided to bat first after winning the toss and it worked in his team's favour. The skipper played a good knock of 35 but it was Suryakumar Yadav who made a big impact. He remained unbeaten till the end, scoring 79 off just 47 balls, smashing 11 fours and two sixes. Hardik Pandya also played a good cameo, making 30 off just 19 balls as Mumbai posted 193/4 in 20 overs.

In reply, Rajasthan Royals got off to a poor start. They lost Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson cheaply. At one stage they were 42/4 but then Jos Buttler started playing his shots.

He raced away to 70 off just 44 balls, but then Kieron Pollard took a brilliant catch at the boundary to send him back to the pavilion. Rajasthan kept losing wickets and were eventually bowled out for 136 in 18.1 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah was outstanding with the ball, picking four wicket for just 20 runs. James Pattinson and Trent Boult also picked two wickets each.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs to register their fourth win in five games.

Mumbai are now top of the table with eights points from six matches followed by Delhi Capitals who also have same points but are behind in the net run-rate.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 MI 6 4 2 0 +1.488 8 2 DC 5 4 1 0 +1.060 8 3 RCB 5 3 2 0 -1.355 6 4 KKR 4 2 2 0 -0.121 4 5 CSK 5 2 3 0 -0.342 4 6 SRH 5 2 3 0 -0.417 4 7 RR 5 2 3 0 -0.826 4 8 KXIP 5 1 4 0 +0.178 2

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 302 runs

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 12 wickets

