IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: MI stay on top after win over RCB

Mumbai Indians (MI) secured a superb five-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 48 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Suryakumar Yadav was the star of the show again as he played a terrific knock of 79 not out in 43 balls to help MI chase down 165 in 19.1 overs. His knock included 10 fours and three sixes.

Batting first, RCB got off to a great start thanks to openers Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe. Padikkal made a smashing 74 off 45 balls while Philippe scored 33 off 24 balls. But in the death overs, Mumbai bowlers put up a great show to take key wickets. Jasprit Bumrah was at his best once again, taking three wickets for just 14 runs in his four overs. What could've been a 180 plus score, RCB ended up making only 164/6 in 20 overs.

With the win, Mumbai are almost through to the playoffs. They are on top of the table with 16 points to their name. RCB, despite the loss, occupy the second spot.

Earlier on Tuesday Rashid Khan finished with stupendous figures of 4-0-7-3 as Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a massive 88-run win against Delhi Capitals.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 MI 12 8 4 0 +1.186 16 2 RCB 12 7 5 0 +0.048 14 3 DC 12 7 5 0 +0.030 14 4 KXIP 12 6 6 0 -0.049 12 5 KKR 12 6 6 0 -0.479 12 6 SRH 12 5 7 0 +0.396 10 7 RR 12 5 7 0 -0.505 10 8 CSK 12 4 8 0 -0.602 8

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 595 runs

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 23 wickets

