IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: MI seal top-two spot with win over DC

Mumbai Indians sealed top-two spot with a dominant win over Delhi Capitals in Dubal in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League. MI captain Kieron Pollard asked DC to bat first after winning the toss and his bowlers vindicated the decision by restricting DC to 110/9.
Trent Boult set the tone with the wickets of openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. inside first three overs. Jasprit Bumrah then scythed through the middle order to restrict DC to a below par total. The spinners played their part chicking the batsmen in the middle overs.
Chasing the target, MI got off to a steady start with Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan adding 68 from 10 overs. Kishan carried on to get a half-century (66) as MI chased down the target in 14.2 overs.
MI stay at the top of the table with 18 points while DC remain third with 14 points.
Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|MI (Q)
|13
|9
|4
|0
|+1.296
|18
|2
|RCB
|12
|7
|5
|0
|+0.048
|14
|3
|DC
|13
|7
|6
|0
|-0.159
|14
|4
|KXIP
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.133
|12
|5
|RR
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.377
|12
|5
|KKR
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.467
|12
|6
|SRH
|12
|5
|7
|0
|+0.396
|10
|8
|CSK
|13
|5
|8
|0
|-0.532
|10
Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:
Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 641 runs
Purple Cap: Jasprit Bumrah (DC), 23 wickets
Also Read:
Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams
Click here for full IPL 2020 Schedule
Click here to read all IPL team previews
Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)
Click here to view the updated IPL points table
Click here to view the updated Orange Cap holder standings
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
According to Kohli, his team was in the game till the 17th over of Mumbai's chase, but the opposition batted well and finished the game in a professional manner.
In the fourth episode of IPL on Pod, Firstpost's Anish Anand, Shubham Pandey, and Ujwal Singh discuss the crazy night when two matches had three Super Overs, Dinesh Karthik's decision to handover captaincy to Eoin Morgan, predict playoff candidates, and more.
Sent in to bat, KXIP posted a decent 185 for four but RR overhauled the target without much ado, scoring 186 for three in 17.3 overs.