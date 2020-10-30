IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: MI seal top-two spot with win over DC

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • October 31st, 2020
  • 19:19:53 IST

Mumbai Indians sealed top-two spot with a dominant win over Delhi Capitals in Dubal in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League. MI captain Kieron Pollard asked DC to bat first after winning the toss and his bowlers vindicated the decision by restricting DC to 110/9.

Trent Boult set the tone with the wickets of openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. inside first three overs. Jasprit Bumrah then scythed through the middle order to restrict DC to a below par total. The spinners played their part chicking the batsmen in the middle overs.

Chasing the target, MI got off to a steady start with Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan adding 68 from 10 overs. Kishan carried on to get a half-century (66) as MI chased down the target in 14.2 overs.

MI stay at the top of the table with 18 points while DC remain third with 14 points.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points
1 MI (Q) 13 9 4 0 +1.296 18
2 RCB  12 7 5 0 +0.048 14
3 DC 13 7 6 0 -0.159 14
4 KXIP 13 6 7 0  -0.133 12
5 RR 13 6 7 0 -0.377 12
5 KKR  13 6 7 0 -0.467 12
6 SRH 12 5 7 0  +0.396 10
8 CSK 13 5 8 0 -0.532 10

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 641 runs

Purple Cap: Jasprit Bumrah (DC), 23 wickets

Updated Date: October 31, 2020 19:19:53 IST

IPL 2020: RCB skipper Virat Kohli says MI bowled in right areas during last five overs, admits his team was 20 runs short
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: RCB skipper Virat Kohli says MI bowled in right areas during last five overs, admits his team was 20 runs short

According to Kohli, his team was in the game till the 17th over of Mumbai's chase, but the opposition batted well and finished the game in a professional manner.

IPL on Pod: Discussing crazy night of Super Overs, Dinesh Karthik leaving KKR's captaincy, predicting playoff teams and more
First Cricket News

IPL on Pod: Discussing crazy night of Super Overs, Dinesh Karthik leaving KKR's captaincy, predicting playoff teams and more

In the fourth episode of IPL on Pod, Firstpost's Anish Anand, Shubham Pandey, and Ujwal Singh discuss the crazy night when two matches had three Super Overs, Dinesh Karthik's decision to handover captaincy to Eoin Morgan, predict playoff candidates, and more.

IPL 2020: KXIP skipper KL Rahul says dew factor in second half made it tough for bowlers to defend total against RR
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: KXIP skipper KL Rahul says dew factor in second half made it tough for bowlers to defend total against RR

Sent in to bat, KXIP posted a decent 185 for four but RR overhauled the target without much ado, scoring 186 for three in 17.3 overs.