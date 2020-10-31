IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: MI seal top-two finish, SRH jump to 4th after beating RCB

Sunrisers Hyderabad kept their IPL 2020 playoff hopes alive with a five-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second game of the double-header on Saturday.

Opting to bowl after winning the toss, SRH's bowlers produced a disciplined show as they kept the RCB batsmen on a tight leash, restricting them to a modest 120/7. Sandeep Sharma (2/20), who grabbed two crucial wickets inside the powerplay including that of Virat Kohli, and T Natarajan (1/11) played a key role in drying up the runs for Bangalore.

The chase wasn't exactly a smooth one for Hyderabad as they lost the wicket of David Warner with just 10 on board, which was then followed by the likes of Manish Pandey and Abhishek Sharma throwing their wickets away with needless shots. A cameo by Jason Holder, who remained unbeaten on 26 off 10 balls to complement his effort with the ball earlier in the evening (2/27), eventually got them over the line with 35 balls to spare.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians sealed top-two spot with a dominant win over Delhi Capitals in Dubal in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League. MI captain Kieron Pollard asked DC to bat first after winning the toss and his bowlers vindicated the decision by restricting DC to 110/9.

Trent Boult set the tone with the wickets of openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. inside first three overs. Jasprit Bumrah then scythed through the middle order to restrict DC to a below par total. The spinners played their part chicking the batsmen in the middle overs.

Chasing the target, MI got off to a steady start with Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan adding 68 from 10 overs. Kishan carried on to get a half-century (66) as MI chased down the target in 14.2 overs.

MI stay at the top of the table with 18 points while DC remain third with 14 points.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 MI (Q) 13 9 4 0 +1.296 18 2 RCB 13 7 6 0 -0.145 14 3 DC 13 7 6 0 -0.159 14 4 SRH 13 6 7 0 +0.555 12 5 KXIP 13 6 7 0 -0.133 12 6 RR 13 6 7 0 -0.377 12 7 KKR 13 6 7 0 -0.467 12 8 CSK 13 5 8 0 -0.532 10

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 641 runs

Purple Cap: Jasprit Bumrah (DC), 23 wickets

