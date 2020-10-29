IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: MI qualify for playoffs after CSK's win over KKR

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their second successive game on Thursday, beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets in Match 49 of IPL 2020 in Dubai.

Winning the toss, MS Dhoni asked KKR to bat first. The CSK bowlers bowled well to restrict Kolkata to 172/5 at the end of 20 overs. Lungi Ngidi playing a game after a long break ended up with two wickets and was the best bowler for Men in Yellow on the night.

For KKR, Nitish Rana stroked 87 off 61 balls that included 10 fours and four sixes. Dinesh Karthik too played a good hand at the backend of the innings to take KKR to a par total of 172/5.

Chasing the total, CSK got off to a good start with openers Shane Watson and Ruturaj Gaikwad putting on fifty for the first wicket. Watson soon departed but Gaikwad carried on and struck a classy 72 off 43 balls to win the man of the match award. Kolkata came back strongly with a flurry of wickets in the middle overs but Ravindra Jadeja showed nerves of steel, stroking 31 off 11 balls to take Chennai home by six wickets.

With the win, qualifying for the playoffs has become even tougher for KKR as now they will have to be dependent on other results and have to win their last league game as well.

Also, the table toppers MI have secured their playoffs spot with CSK's win. They have become the first team to qualify for playoffs in IPL 2020.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 MI 12 8 4 0 +1.186 16 2 RCB 12 7 5 0 +0.048 14 3 DC 12 7 5 0 +0.030 14 4 KXIP 12 6 6 0 -0.049 12 5 KKR 13 6 7 0 -0.467 12 6 SRH 12 5 7 0 +0.396 10 7 RR 12 5 7 0 -0.505 10 8 CSK 13 5 8 0 -0.532 10

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 595 runs

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 23 wickets

