IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: MI on top after win over DC

Mumbai Indians maintain their dominating run this season with five-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Batting first, Delhi post 162/5 after 20 overs thanks to a fine half-century from Shikhar Dhawan, who remained unbeaten 69 from 52 balls.

It could've been a tricky chase considering Delhi's strong bowling unit but Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav scored half-centuries as Mumbai chased down the target in 19.4 overs.

Ishan Kishan played a cameo, scoring 28 in just 15 balls while Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya stayed till the end to ensure Mumbai cross the line. With this win, Mumbai go on top of the table with 10 points from seven matches. Delhi are also on same points but they occupy the second spot due to net run-rate.

Earlier on Sunday, Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag combined to take Rajasthan Royals home against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Tewatia yet again showed his T20 batting prowess, coming in to bat at No 7 along side Parag who played a good knock in his comeback game for his franchise.

Winning the toss, David Warner asked Rajasthan to bowl first but the team got off to a bad start, losing Jonny Bairstow early on in the innings. Warner played a good knock of 58 and Manish Pandey scored his second IPL fifty. Kane Williamson and Priyam Garg played cameos to take Hyderabad to 158/4 at the end of 20 overs on a difficult batting pitch.

RR started off badly, losing their top three - Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith - inside the powerplay. Rashid Khan then displayed his magic with wickets of Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson, pushing RR on back foot in the chase. However, Parag and Tewatia came together to see the team through with some outstanding hitting at the backend.

RR have jumped to 6th from 7th in the points table and they have also bettered their NRR. SRH continue to be on No 5 on the table.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

10

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 MI 7 5 2 0 +1.327 10 2 DC 7 5 2 0 +1.038 10 3 KKR 6 4 2 0 +0.017 8 4 RCB 6 4 2 0 -0.820 8 5 SRH 7 3 4 0 +0.153 6 6 RR 7 3 4 0 -0.872 6 7 CSK 7 2 5 0 -0.588 4 8 KXIP 7 1 6 0 -0.381 2

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 387 runs

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 17 wickets

