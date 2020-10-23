IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: MI move to top after win over CSK

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets in an IPL match on Friday. MS Dhoni and Co continue to get hammered in the tournament but this hammering will be remembered for a long time.

Batting first after being asked to do so by Mumbai, CSK lost openers cheaply and then kept on losing wickets regularly. At one stage, they appeared to have no plan in place. With Dhoni also back to the hut, CSK needed someone to save themselves from the embarassment of getting bowled out cheaply. Sam Curran stepped up and with some help from Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir, helped CSK recover from a dismal state.

CSK were at one stage 43 for 7 but thanks to Curran, they reached 114/9 at the end of 20 overs. It seemed like a tricky chase but opening for the first time in IPL 2020, Ishan Kishan stormed to his second fifty in just 29 balls, finishing with an unbeaten 68 off just 37 balls to take his team home in just 12.2 overs. Quinton de Kock also played a good knock of 46 off 37 balls. MI won the game by 10 wickets in the end.

With the win, MI have jumped to top of the table and have strengthened their chances to remain in top 2 with a strong NRR. CSK, on the other hand, continue to languish at the bottom. They are mathematically still not out, but it would take more than a miracle from here for them to qualify. As Dhoni said in the post-match presentation, the team is already looking at the next edition and would look to finish IPL 2020 on a high.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 MI 10 7 3 0 +1.448 14 2 DC 10 7 3 0 +0.774 14 3 RCB 10 7 3 0 +0.182 14 4 KKR 10 5 5 0 -0.828 10 5 SRH 10 4 6 0 +0.092 8 6 KXIP 10 4 6 0 -0.177 8 7 RR 11 4 7 0 -0.620 8 8 CSK 11 3 8 0 -0.733 6

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 540 runs

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 21 wickets

