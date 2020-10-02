IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: MI jump to top after beating KXIP

An all-round bowling performance guided Mumbai Indians (MI) to a 48-run win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday. MI also jumped to the top of the league table after the victory.
James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rahul Chahar picked three wickets each while Trent Boult and Krunal Pandya scalped one as KXIP could only manage 143/8 in 20 overs in reply to a target of 192.
Earlier, MI made a slow start to the innings after being asked to bat first as they lost opener Quinton de Kock in the very first over. But Rohit Shamra held the innings together with his 38th IPL fifty. Later, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya bludgeoned the KXIP bowling attack in the death overs to take MI to 191/4.
Delhi Capitals (DC) are second in the league table while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are third. Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the fourth position complete the playoffs spots.
Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:
|Team
|Position
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|MI
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|+1.094
|4
|DC
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|+0.483
|4
|KKR
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|+0.117
|4
|RR
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|-0.219
|4
|RCB
|5
|3
|2
|1
|0
|-1.450
|4
|KXIP
|6
|4
|1
|3
|0
|+0.521
|2
|SRH
|7
|3
|1
|2
|0
|-0.228
|2
|CSK
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|-0.840
|2
Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:
Orange Cap: Mayank Agarwal (KXIP), 246 runs
Purple Cap: Mohammad Shami (KXIP), 8 wickets
