IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: MI back on top after win over KKR

Another dominating performance from Mumbai Indians (MI) as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Eoin Morgan, the new captain for KKR, won the toss and opted to bat first. But Mumbai bowlers made impact early on, reducing KKR to 61-5. Captain Morgan and Pat Cummins then shared a 87-run partnership and ensured their team post a decent 148-5 in 20 overs. Cummins remained unbeaten on 53 while Morgan scored 39 off 29 balls.

For a batting line-up like Mumbai, chasing 149 shouldn't be tough and they indeed proved it. They lost only Rohit Sharma (35) and Suryakumar Yadav (10) in the chase with Quinton de Kock remaining unbeaten on a fantastic 78 off just 44 balls. Hardik Pandya also played a few lovely shots against Pat Cummins as he made 21 off 11 balls.

With the victory, Mumbai Indians are back on top of the table with 12 points.

On Friday, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) left it late but finally earned a much-needed victory as they beat Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight wickets at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, RCB posted a competitive total of 171/6 in 20 overs. Skipper Kohli made a fine 48 but lost his wicket at a crucial time along with AB de Villiers who was moved down the order for this match. In the final over, Chris Morris and Isuru Udana smashed Mohammed Shami for 24 runs and it resulted in a decent score.

KXIP openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal once again showed their brilliant form with the bat as they shared a 78-run first wicket partnership. Chris Gayle, playing his first match of the season, took some time to get going but then once he came to the party, it was tough for RCB to pull off the win.

It was looking as if the match will get over by 18th over but things got interesting in the end. A few dot balls and Gayle's run out after scoring 53 in the final over resulted KXIP needing one run from one ball. Nicholas Pooran came down the track and smashed a six off Yuzvendra Chahal to take his team home.

Rahul was declared the Man of the Match for his unbeaten knock of 61 off 49 balls.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 MI 8 6 2 0 +1.353 12 2 DC 8 6 2 0 +0.990 12 3 RCB 8 5 3 0 -0.139 10 4 KKR 8 4 4 0 -0.684 8 5 SRH 8 3 5 0 +0.009 6 6 CSK 8 3 5 0 -0.390 6 7 RR 8 3 5 0 -0.844 6 8 KXIP 8 2 6 0 -0.295 4

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 448 runs

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 18 wickets

Also Read:

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here for full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Click here to view the updated IPL points table

Click here to view the updated Orange Cap holder standings

Click here to view the updated Purple Cap standings