IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: KXIP move to fourth position with emphatic win over KKR

After the departure of KL Rahul (28), who is currently the Orange Cap holder, Chris Gayle (51 off 29 balls) and Mandeep Singh (66 off 56) starred with the bat as Kings XI Punjab thumped Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. This was KXIP’s fifth consecutive win in IPL 2020.

Earlier, KKR were asked to bat and finished with 149/9 on the board, courtesy Shubman Gill’s 45-ball 57 and skipper Eoin Morgan’s 25-ball 40. Barring Shubman and Morgan, the remaining batting line-up failed to make any sort of impact.

Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets while Chris Jordan and Ravi Bishnoi were economical and finished with two wickets apiece.

KXIP were clinical in all departments of the game and with their win over KKR, the franchise has climbed to the fourth position in the points table.

Earlier on Sunday, Rajasthan Royals continued a weekend of surprise results in the IPL by chasing down a 196-run target against the Mumbai Indians. In so doing, RR moved up the points table and ensured the exit of Chennai Super Kings, who had beaten Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier in the day.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 MI 11 7 4 0 +1.252 14 2 DC 11 7 4 0 +0.434 14 3 RCB 11 7 4 0 +0.092 14 4 KXIP 12 6 6 0 -0.049 12 5 KKR 12 6 6 0 -0.479 12 6 RR 12 5 7 0 -0.505 10 7 SRH 11 4 7 0 +0.029 8 8 CSK 12 4 8 0 -0.602 8

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 595 runs

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 23 wickets

