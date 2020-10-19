IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: KXIP move to fifth spot after win over DC

Kings XI Punjab continued their resurgence with a five-wicket victory over table-toppers Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
Batting first, Delhi Capitals scored 164-5 in 20 overs thanks largely to a sensational Shikhar Dhawan. The Indian international became the first player in the IPL history to score back-to-back centuries. He remained unbeaten on 106 but other batsmen should've done better in terms of supporting him.
It could've been a tricky chase but Chris Gayle smashed 29 from 13 balls and Nicholas Pooran scored a fine half-century – 53 off just 28 balls as KXIP chased down the target in the 19th over. For once, they avoided taking the match till the final over.
With the win, KXIP moved to fifth spot on the table, just two points short of KKR, who are on fourth.
On Monday, MS Dhoni-led CSK succumbed to seven-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.
Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first but CSK's batsmen struggles to get going. Only Ravindra Jadeja made a decent score of 35 off 30 balls while Dhoni scored a run a ball 28. In the end, CSK ended up making 125-5 after 20 overs.
During the chase, Rajasthan Royals lost three wickets for just 28 runs but Jos Buttler and Steve Smith shared a good partnership to take their team home. Buttler played with intent and remained unbeaten till the end, scoring 70 off just 48 balls. Rajasthan chased down the total with 15 balls to spare.
Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|DC
|10
|7
|3
|0
|+0.774
|14
|2
|MI
|9
|6
|3
|0
|+1.201
|12
|3
|RCB
|9
|6
|3
|0
|-0.096
|12
|4
|KKR
|9
|5
|4
|0
|-0.607
|10
|5
|KXIP
|10
|4
|6
|0
|-0.177
|8
|6
|RR
|10
|4
|6
|0
|-0.591
|6
|7
|SRH
|9
|3
|6
|0
|+0.008
|6
|8
|CSK
|10
|3
|7
|0
|-0.463
|6
Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:
Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 540 runs
Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 21 wickets
