IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: KXIP clinch second win of season

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) left it late but finally earned a much-needed victory as they beat Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight wickets at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, RCB posted a competitive total of 171/6 in 20 overs. Skipper Kohli made a fine 48 but lost his wicket at a crucial time along with AB de Villiers who was moved down the order for this match. In the final over, Chris Morris and Isuru Udana smashed Mohammed Shami for 24 runs and it resulted in a decent score.

KXIP openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal once again showed their brilliant form with the bat as they shared a 78-run first wicket partnership. Chris Gayle, playing his first match of the season, took some time to get going but then once he came to the party, it was tough for RCB to pull off the win.

It was looking as if the match will get over by 18th over but things got interesting in the end. A few dot balls and Gayle's run out after scoring 53 in the final over resulted KXIP needing one run from one ball. Nicholas Pooran came down the track and smashed a six off Yuzvendra Chahal to take his team home.

Rahul was declared the Man of the Match for his unbeaten knock of 61 off 49 balls.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Capitals pulled off an emphatic come-from-behind win against Rajasthan Royals in Match 30 of IPL 2020 and jumped to top of the points table, sealing their sixth win this season.

Winning the toss and batting first, Capitals lost Prithvi Shaw on just the first ball of the game as Jofra Archer castled his stumps. Next man in Ajinkya Rahane too could not last long and it appeared as if DC innings will fall apart quickly. But Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan came together to stitch a 85-run stand for the third wicket. Both Dhawan and Iyer scored fifties before departing and steadied DC's ship.

RR bowled tight line and length at the death and restricted DC to 161/7.

In reply, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler took RR off to a flier but Anrich Nortje made sure that the pair did not bat for too long. He cleaned up Buttler who had hit him for two consecutive fours through scoop shots before. He was adjudged as Man of the Match in the end.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 DC 8 6 2 0 +0.990 12 2 MI 7 5 2 0 +1.327 10 3 RCB 8 5 3 0 -0.139 10 4 KKR 7 4 3 0 -0.577 8 5 SRH 8 3 5 0 +0.009 6 6 CSK 8 3 5 0 -0.390 6 7 RR 8 3 5 0 -0.844 6 8 KXIP 8 2 6 0 -0.295 4

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 448 runs

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 18 wickets

