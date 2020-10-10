IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: KKR, RCB move up the table after Saturday double-header

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) surged past Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 points table following their sizeable impressive 37-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai.
Captain Virat Kohli led from the front with a blazing 90 not out that helped RCB overcome a slowdown in the middle overs to finish on a total of 169/4 — competitive score on a ground that was slowing down for the batsmen as the game progressed. CSK, in reply, lost both openers early to Washington Sundar, and the remaining batsmen hardly pressed the gas pedal even as the required rate kept shooting up, leaving far too much for skipper MS Dhoni and the rest of the middle order to chase towards the end.
In the other game that took place in the Saturday double-header, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered a thrilling two-run victory over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Abu Dhabi to move to the third spot. After opting to bat and finishing on a score of 164/6, courtesy half-centuries from Dinesh Karthik and Shubman Gill, Punjab openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal seemed to be cruising towards victory as they shared a 115-run opening stand.
However, as has been the case with them for the most part this season, the fall of a couple of wickets allowed KKR to tighten their grip on the proceedings, and what followed thereafter was one of the most stunning reversals not only in this season, but in the history of the league, as Maxwell managed to collect a boundary off the last delivery when Punjab needed six to tie, with the ball landing a couple of centimetres before the boundary cushion.
Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, who face off in the second game of the Sunday double-header, continue to occupy the top two slots on the IPL 2020 points table.
Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|DC
|6
|5
|1
|0
|+1.267
|10
|2
|MI
|6
|4
|2
|0
|+1.488
|8
|3
|KKR
|6
|4
|2
|0
|+0.017
|8
|4
|RCB
|6
|4
|2
|0
|-0.820
|8
|5
|SRH
|6
|3
|3
|0
|+0.232
|6
|6
|CSK
|7
|2
|5
|0
|-0.588
|4
|7
|RR
|6
|2
|4
|0
|-0.1073
|4
|8
|KXIP
|7
|1
|6
|0
|-0.381
|2
Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:
Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 387 runs
Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 15 wickets
