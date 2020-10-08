IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: KKR move to third spot after beating CSK

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) moved ahead of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after registering a come-from-behind 10-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Abu Dhabi.
Rahul Tripathi, who had produced a dazzling cameo in a losing cause down the order in the defeat to Delhi Capitals, made the most of his promotion to the top of the order as he struck a lively 81 off 51 balls to put Kolkata in a position to eye a challenging score. The disciplined Chennai attack however, fought back in the slog overs to bowl them out for 167.
Chennai, in response, were cruising along nicely at one stage with Shane Watson (50) and Ambati Rayudu (30) setting them up for a comfortable victory. Karthik’s decision to hold Sunil Narine back for the second half of Chennai’s chase, however, turned out to be profitable for the ‘home’ side as he not only got rid of the set Watson but helped dry up the boundaries that further escalated the pressure on Dhoni and Co. CSK eventually were not able to catch up with the asking rate as they fell short of the KKR total by 10 runs despite having five wickets at their disposal.
Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) continue to occupy the top two slots on the points table, the former having beaten Rajasthan Royals (RR) convincingly by 57 runs to jump to the first spot on Tuesday. The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are fourth with three wins from five games.
CSK, who had registered only their second victory of the tournament with a 10-wicket thrashing of Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, are fifth, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals — both having won two out of five games so far. KXIP are last, having lost four out of five games so far.
Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|MI
|6
|4
|2
|0
|+1.488
|8
|2
|DC
|5
|4
|1
|0
|+1.060
|8
|3
|KKR
|5
|3
|2
|0
|+0.002
|6
|4
|RCB
|5
|3
|2
|0
|-1.355
|6
|5
|CSK
|6
|2
|4
|0
|-0.371
|4
|6
|SRH
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-0.417
|4
|7
|RR
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-0.826
|4
|8
|KXIP
|5
|1
|4
|0
|+0.178
|2
Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:
Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 302 runs
Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 12 wickets
