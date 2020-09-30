IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: KKR beat RR to move to second spot

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 37 runs to win second consecutive match after starting the tournament with a loss.

Led by contributions from Shubman Gill (47 off 34) at the top and Eoin Morgan (34 off 23), KKR posted 174 for6 in their 20 overs. Jofra Archer bowled superbly for RR, finishing with a spell of 2/18 in four overs.

RR started their chase on a bad note losing Steve Smith (3 off 7) cheaply. Soon, Sanju Samson (8 off 9) and Jos Buttler (21 off 16) also followed Smith back to the hut. Karthik was exceptional with his bowling changes and fielding placements as well.

He was helped massively by an all-round performance from KKR bowlers, with Pat Cummins (1 for 13 in 3 overs) bowling an excellent opening spell and youngsters Shivam Mavi ( 2 for 20 in four overs) and Kamlesh Nagarkoti ( 2 for 13 in 2 overs) making sure they did not give any loose balls to RR batsmen, picking up wickets at regular intervals.

Sunil Narine however was on the expensive side, leaking 40 runs and picking up just one wicket.

Dinesh Karthik, in the post match presentation, did say that it was a good performance but the team still needs to work upon some weak areas.

With the win, KKR have jumped to second in the points table helping Delhi Capitals (DC) also to jump back to top position. Both KKR avd DC have same points (4) but DC are on top because of better Net Run-Rate (NRR).

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Team Position Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points DC 1 3 2 1 0 +0.483 4 KKR 2 3 2 1 0 +0.117 4 RR 3 3 2 1 0 -0.219 4 RCB 4 3 2 1 0 -1.450 4 KXIP 5 3 1 2 0 +1.498 2 MI 6 3 1 2 0 +0.654 2 SRH 7 3 1 2 0 -0.228 2 CSK 8 3 1 2 0 -0.840 2

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 222 runs

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 7 wickets

Also Read:

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here for full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Click here to view the updated IPL points table

Click here to view the updated Orange Cap holder standings

Click here to view the updated Purple Cap standings