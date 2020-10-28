IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: DC slip to third position after 88-run drubbing against SRH

Rashid Khan finished with stupendous figures of 4-0-7-3 as Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a massive 88-run win against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. After DC’s loss, they have slipped to the third position, with an inferior NRR compared to Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have overtaken them. Mumbai Indians continue to occupy the top position.

SRH are sixth on the table and still in the hunt for the playoffs - provided they win their remaining games and other results also work in their favour.

After being put into bat, SRH posted a mammoth total of 219/2 on the board, thanks to the 107-run opening stand between David Warner (66 off 34 balls) and Wriddhiman Saha (87 of 45). Manish Pandey (44 off 31) provided them with the late flourish.

Rishabh Pant (36 of 35 balls) top-scored for DC as they were bundled out for a meagre 131. The franchise from the national capital was never in the game. SRH’s star spinner Rashid was the wrecker in chief but Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan finished with two apiece as the team outplayed its opponents in every department of the game.

Earlier on Monday, Kings XI Punjab thumped Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets to register their fifth win on the trot. With their emphatic win, KXIP climbed to the fourth position.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 MI 11 7 4 0 +1.252 14 2 RCB 11 7 4 0 +0.092 14 3 DC 12 7 5 0 +0.030 14 4 KXIP 12 6 6 0 -0.049 12 5 KKR 12 6 6 0 -0.479 12 6 SRH 12 5 7 0 +0.396 10 7 RR 12 5 7 0 -0.505 10 8 CSK 12 4 8 0 -0.602 8

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 595 runs

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 23 wickets

