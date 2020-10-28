IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: DC slip to third position after 88-run drubbing against SRH

Rashid Khan finished with stupendous figures of 4-0-7-3 as Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a massive 88-run win against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. After DC’s loss, they have slipped to the third position, with an inferior NRR compared to Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have overtaken them. Mumbai Indians continue to occupy the top position.
SRH are sixth on the table and still in the hunt for the playoffs - provided they win their remaining games and other results also work in their favour.
After being put into bat, SRH posted a mammoth total of 219/2 on the board, thanks to the 107-run opening stand between David Warner (66 off 34 balls) and Wriddhiman Saha (87 of 45). Manish Pandey (44 off 31) provided them with the late flourish.
Rishabh Pant (36 of 35 balls) top-scored for DC as they were bundled out for a meagre 131. The franchise from the national capital was never in the game. SRH’s star spinner Rashid was the wrecker in chief but Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan finished with two apiece as the team outplayed its opponents in every department of the game.
Earlier on Monday, Kings XI Punjab thumped Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets to register their fifth win on the trot. With their emphatic win, KXIP climbed to the fourth position.
Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|MI
|11
|7
|4
|0
|+1.252
|14
|2
|RCB
|11
|7
|4
|0
|+0.092
|14
|3
|DC
|12
|7
|5
|0
|+0.030
|14
|4
|KXIP
|12
|6
|6
|0
|-0.049
|12
|5
|KKR
|12
|6
|6
|0
|-0.479
|12
|6
|SRH
|12
|5
|7
|0
|+0.396
|10
|7
|RR
|12
|5
|7
|0
|-0.505
|10
|8
|CSK
|12
|4
|8
|0
|-0.602
|8
Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:
Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 595 runs
Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 23 wickets
Also Read:
Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams
Click here for full IPL 2020 Schedule
Click here to read all IPL team previews
Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)
Click here to view the updated IPL points table
Click here to view the updated Orange Cap holder standings
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Check out photos from Match 38 of IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals.
Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya has become the first player in the ongoing Indian Premier League to take a knee in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.
Arshdeep also lauded the exceptional performance of teammate Ravi Bishnoi. The miserly leg-spinner picked up one wicket during the match and gave away only 13 runs from his four overs.