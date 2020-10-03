IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: DC replace RCB at top spot

Delhi Capitals (DC) replaced Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the top of the IPL standings on the first double header of the tournament. DC beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 18 runs in yet another highest scoring contest in Sharjah which produced 200-runs from both teams.

Earlier, Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli guided RCB to an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR). Batting first, RR were rescued by a late onslaught by Rahul Tewatia and a gutsy knock by Mahipal Lomror as they put up 154/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Devdutt Padikkal gave RCB a terrific start despite Aaron Finch falling early on. Young Padikkal scored 63 off 45. He also built a 99-run partnership with Virat Kohli, who finally found form in IPL 2020 with an unbeaten knock of 72 off 53.

Both DC and RCB have six points each but Delhi hold the top spot by virtue of their better net run rate. Four teams - MI, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), KKR and RR are all on four points.

Occupying the bottom two places are Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and surprisingly, Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 DC 4 3 1 0 +0.588 6 2 RCB 4 3 1 0 -0.954 6 3 MI 4 2 2 0 +1.094 4 4 SRH 4 2 2 0 -0.084 4 5 KKR 4 2 2 0 -0.121 4 6 RR 4 2 2 0 -0.317 4 7 KXIP 4 1 3 0 +0.521 2 8 CSK 4 1 3 0 -0.719 2

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: Mayank Agarwal (KXIP), 246 runs

Purple Cap: Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB), 8 wickets

