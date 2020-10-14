IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: DC back on top with win over RR

Delhi Capitals pulled off an emphatic come-from-behind win against Rajasthan Royals in Match 30 of IPL 2020 and jumped to top of the points table, sealing their sixth win this season.

Winning the toss and batting first, Capitals lost Prithvi Shaw on just the first ball of the game as Jofra Archer castled his stumps. Next man in Ajinkya Rahane too could not last long and it appeared as if DC innings will fall apart quickly. But Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan came together to stitch a 85-run stand for the third wicket. Both Dhawan and Iyer scored fifties before departing and steadied DC's ship.

RR bowled tight line and length at the death and restricted DC to 161/7.

In reply, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler took RR off to a flier but Anrich Nortje made sure that the pair did not bat for too long. He cleaned up Buttler who had hit him for two consecutive fours through scoop shots before. He was adjudged as Man of the Match in the end.

On debut, Tushar Deshpande also bowled with a lot of heart and finished with 2 for 37, picking up the important wicket of Stokes in the process.

RR fell short by 13 runs in the end, giving Delhi two more points which helped them jump to top of the table.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 DC 8 6 2 0 +0.990 12 2 MI 7 5 2 0 +1.327 10 3 RCB 7 5 2 0 -0.116 10 4 KKR 7 4 3 0 -0.577 8 5 SRH 8 3 5 0 +0.009 6 6 CSK 8 3 5 0 -0.390 6 7 RR 8 3 5 0 -0.844 6 8 KXIP 7 1 6 0 -0.381 2

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 387 runs

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 18 wickets

