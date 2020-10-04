IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: DC back on top with win over RCB

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs to register their fourth win in five games.

After winning the toss, RCB captain Virat Kohli asked DC to bat first. DC openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan took Delhi off to a solid start, putting on 68-run stand for opening wicket.

DC captain Shreyas Iyer could not do much with the bat in this game but Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis made sure that they did. Stoinis hit an unbeaten 26-ball 53, including 6 fours and 2 sixes to take the team to a massive 196/4 at the end of 20 overs. Pant also batted well for his 37 which came of 25 balls.

DC were equally good with the ball in hand. Pacers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada bowled with good pace and the spinners also did their job. Axar Patel, especially, was too good, making life difficult for RCB captain Virat Kohli in the middle overs. He picked up 2 for 18, and ended up being the Man of the Match.

In the end, RCB could manage only 137/9 in their 20 overs. DC have now jumped to top of points table. RCB continue to be at No 3.

Tomorrow, Mumbai Indians, who are placed at No 2, take on Rajasthan Royals and we might see changes in table again.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 DC 5 4 1 0 +1.060 8 2 MI 5 3 2 0 +1.214 6 3 RCB 5 3 2 0 -1.355 6 4 KKR 4 2 2 0 -0.121 4 5 RR 4 2 2 0 -0.317 4 6 CSK 5 2 3 0 -0.342 4 7 SRH 5 2 3 0 -0.417 4 8 KXIP 5 1 4 0 +0.178 2

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 302 runs

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 12 wickets

