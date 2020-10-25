IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: CSK move to seventh spot with win over RCB

Chennai displayed an all-round performance on Sunday to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets.

After winning the toss, Bangalore asked Chennai to bowl first but the decision did not turn out to be great one for Virat Kohli and Co as they struggled to get going on the slow pitch.

The highest run-getter for RCB was their captain Virat Kohli, who scored 50 off 43 balls. But the other batsmen did not step and that really hurt RCB in the end. They managed 145/6 at the end 20 overs which captain Kohli later said was enough to pull off a win.

However, the Bangalore bowlers did not ball as per the plan. Chennai's Ruturaj Gaikwad finally got among runs with his unbeaten 51-ball 65, which included 4 fours and 3 sixes. Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni also played good hands to take CSK past the winning mark.

With this win, CSK have now jumped to seventh on the points table, winning their fourth match in the competition.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 MI 10 7 3 0 +1.448 14 2 DC 11 7 4 0 +0.434 14 3 RCB 11 7 4 0 +0.092 14 4 KKR 11 6 5 0 -0.476 12 5 KXIP 11 5 6 0 -0.103 10 6 SRH 11 4 7 0 +0.029 8 7 CSK 12 4 8 0 -0.602 8 8 RR 11 4 7 0 -0.620 8

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 540 runs

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 23 wickets

