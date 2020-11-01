IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: CSK eliminate KXIP, jump to seventh spot

Kings XI Punjab needed a win against Chennai Super Kings to keep their playoffs hope alive but suffered a heartbreaking nine-wicket loss at Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

With their third consecutive win, CSK have managed to finish the season on a high and are also not anymore at the last spot in the league table.

After being asked to bat, KXIP got off to a flying start with Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul finding boundaries at will but CSK soon pulled back things as wickets started to tumble at regular intervals. Middle-order batsman Deepak Hood provided the late flourish with a knock of 62 off 30 to help KXIP post 153/6.

The chase, however, went pretty smoothly for CSK as they lost only one wicket and reached home with seven balls to spare. The star in CSK's victory was once again the young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad who cracked 62 not out off 49, registering his third consecutive fifty.

Mumbai Indians are at the top of the table and currently are the only side to have sealed a playoff berth.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 MI (Q) 13 9 4 0 +1.296 18 2 RCB 13 7 6 0 -0.145 14 3 DC 13 7 6 0 -0.159 14 4 SRH 13 6 7 0 +0.555 12 5 KXIP 14 6 8 0 -0.162 12 6 RR 13 6 7 0 -0.377 12 7 CSK 14 6 8 0 -0.455 12 8 KKR 13 6 7 0 -0.467 12

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 670 runs

Purple Cap: Jasprit Bumrah (DC), 23 wickets

