IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: CSK climb out of bottom, MI top

Chennai Super Kings got themselves out of the bottom place in the IPL standings with a comfortable and dominant 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab in Dubai. Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis remained unbeaten as CSK chased down 179 run target without losing a wicket.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Indians displayed all-round cricket to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs. Opting to bat, Mumbai posted 208/5, courtesy 67 from Quinton de Kock and late contributions, especially Krunal Pandya who smacked 20 runs off just four balls.

Hyderabad got off to solid start with Bairstow hitting some boundaries and sixes, but he soon lost his focus and was held in the deep by Hardik Pandya. Manish Pandey batted well for his 30 and was looking far more aggressive in this innings but he also miscued a shot and lost his wicket after being caught at long off.

David Warner marched on despite wickets tumbling at regular intervals at the other end, scoring 60 off 44 balls but it was not enough. He fell on 60 and from thereon, the required rate pressure got the better of the middle order batsmen filled with inexperienced youngsters. SRH, in the end, could only manage 174 in their 20 overs, going down by 34 runs.

With this victory, MI maintain their winning run and have jumped to the top of points table. SRH meanwhile now sit in the seventh place.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 MI 5 3 2 0 +1.214 6 2 DC 4 3 1 0 +0.588 6 3 RCB 4 3 1 0 -0.954 6 4 KKR 4 2 2 0 -0.121 4 5 RR 4 2 2 0 -0.317 4 6 CSK 5 2 3 0 -0.342 4 7 SRH 5 2 3 0 -0.417 4 8 KXIP 5 1 4 0 +0.178 2

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 302 runs

Purple Cap: Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB), 8 wickets

Also Read:

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here for full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Click here to view the updated IPL points table

Click here to view the updated Orange Cap holder standings

Click here to view the updated Purple Cap standings