IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table: RR dislodge KXIP from 2nd spot after record chase at Sharjah

Rajasthan Royals (RR) notched up their second consecutive win in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 with a thrilling four-wicket victory over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Sharjah.

The win, which resulted in them breaking their own record for the highest-ever successful chase in IPL history, propelled the 2008 champions to the second spot on the IPL 2020 points table, with Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) still on top by virtue of a better net run-rate after winning two in two.

KXIP, meanwhile, slipped to the third spot from the second after failing to defend the sizeable 224-run target they set for RR, with Mayank Agarwal's maiden IPL ton going in vain.

The fourth spot in the table is held by Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI), who came back strongly with a 49-run win over two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday.

Dinesh Karthik-led KKR moved from the last spot to the fifth position after a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday. Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 70 as they easily chased down the target of 143 put up by SRH.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are sixth, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) seventh and SRH, the only team without points at the moment, are at the bottom of the league table.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Team Position Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points DC 1 2 2 0 0 +1.100 4 RR 2 2 2 0 0 +0.615 4 KXIP 3 3 1 2 0 +1.498 2 MI 4 2 1 1 0 +0.993 2 KKR 5 2 1 1 0 -0.767 2 CSK 6 3 1 2 0 -0.840 2 RCB 7 2 1 1 0 -2.175 2 SRH 8 2 0 2 0 -0.730 0

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 222 runs

Purple Cap: Mohammed Shami (KXIP), 7 wickets

