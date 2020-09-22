Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table: RCB get to top of league chart with first win

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 22nd, 2020
  • 0:34:05 IST

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are at the top of the IPL table after securing a 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their first match of the season. Yuzvendra Chahal was declared as the Player of the Match for RCB as he took three wickets for 18 to turn the game on its head.

RCB are leading the chart due to their superior Net Run Rate (NRR) as compared to Chennai Super Kings (CSK ) and Delh Capitals (DC).

So far, only three matches have been played in the league. In the first match, CSK defeated defending champions Mumbai Indian (MI).

In the second match, DC earned a thrilling victory over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) after beating them in a Super Over.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Team Position Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points
 RCB 1 1 1 0 0 +0.500 2
CSK 2 1 1 0 0 +0.486 2
DC 3 1 1 0 0 0.000 2
KXIP 4 1 0 1 0 0.000 0
KKR 5 0 0 0 0 0.000 0
RR 6 0 0 0 0 0.000 0
MI 7 1 0 1 0 -0.486 0
SRH 8 1 0 1 0 -0.500 0

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: Mayank Agarwal (KXIP), 89 runs

Purple Cap: Mohammed Shami (KXIP), 3 wickets

Also Read: 

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here for full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) 

Updated Date: September 22, 2020 00:34:05 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020: Marcus Stoinis' all-round show, Kagiso Rabada's Super Over heroics help DC win thriller against KXIP
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Marcus Stoinis' all-round show, Kagiso Rabada's Super Over heroics help DC win thriller against KXIP

Marcus Stoinis made valuable contributions with both bat and ball to take the match into the Super Over, before Kagiso Rabada's brilliance helped Delhi Capitals clinch victory against Kings XI Punjab.

IPL 2020: Competition for spots in XI certainly hot, says Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Competition for spots in XI certainly hot, says Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting

Yet to win an IPL title since the tournament's inaugural edition in 2008, Delhi Capitals will enter the upcoming event as one of the contenders.

IPL 2020: Ben Stokes may miss league's first half to be with ailing father, Rajasthan Royals yet to hear from all-rounder
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Ben Stokes may miss league's first half to be with ailing father, Rajasthan Royals yet to hear from all-rounder

Stokes, considered the world's best all-rounder right now, left for Christchurch in the middle of the Test series against Pakistan last month after his father, a former All Blacks International, was diagnosed with brain cancer.