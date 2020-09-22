IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table: RCB get to top of league chart with first win

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are at the top of the IPL table after securing a 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their first match of the season. Yuzvendra Chahal was declared as the Player of the Match for RCB as he took three wickets for 18 to turn the game on its head.

RCB are leading the chart due to their superior Net Run Rate (NRR) as compared to Chennai Super Kings (CSK ) and Delh Capitals (DC).

So far, only three matches have been played in the league. In the first match, CSK defeated defending champions Mumbai Indian (MI).

In the second match, DC earned a thrilling victory over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) after beating them in a Super Over.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Team Position Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points RCB 1 1 1 0 0 +0.500 2 CSK 2 1 1 0 0 +0.486 2 DC 3 1 1 0 0 0.000 2 KXIP 4 1 0 1 0 0.000 0 KKR 5 0 0 0 0 0.000 0 RR 6 0 0 0 0 0.000 0 MI 7 1 0 1 0 -0.486 0 SRH 8 1 0 1 0 -0.500 0

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: Mayank Agarwal (KXIP), 89 runs

Purple Cap: Mohammed Shami (KXIP), 3 wickets

