IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table: MI jump to top spot with 49-run win over KKR

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) collected their first points in their second game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 with a 49-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Abu Dhabi. KKR, playing their first match of the season, finished on 146/9 after being set 196 to win.

At the second spot are Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals (RR), who made a winning start to IPL 2020 with a 16-run win over three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK ) by 16 runs on Tuesday. Sanju Samson stood out in the game with his blistering 74 off just 32 balls.

They are followed by Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) who began their campaign with a 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday.

Delhi Capitals (DC) are at at the fourth spot followed by CSK. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are sixth, having lost their opening match to DC in a Super Over. The last two spots are occupied by SRH and KKR respectively.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Team Position Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points MI 1 2 1 1 0 +0.993 2 RR 2 1 1 0 0 +0.800 2 RCB 3 1 1 0 0 +0.500 2 DC 4 1 1 0 0 0.000 2 CSK 5 2 1 1 0 -0.145 2 KXIP 6 1 0 1 0 0.000 0 SRH 7 1 0 1 0 -0.500 0 KKR 8 1 0 1 0 -2.450 0

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: Faf du Plessis (CSK), 130 runs

Purple Cap: Sam Curran (CSK), 4 wickets

