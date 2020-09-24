IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table: KXIP jump to top spot with 97-run win over RCB

KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten 132 to help Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) collect their first points in their second game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 with a 97-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Dubai. RCB are now placed at sixth in the table.

At the second spot now are Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI), who came back strongly with a 49-run win over two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday.

They are followed by Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals (RR) who began their campaign with a win over Chennai Super Kings (SRH) on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals (DC) are at at the fourth spot followed by CSK. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are sixth, having lost their opening match to DC in a Super Over. The last two spots are occupied by SRH and KKR respectively.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Team Position Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points KXIP 1 2 1 1 0 +2.425 2 MI 2 2 1 1 0 +0.993 2 RR 3 1 1 0 0 +0.800 2 DC 4 1 1 0 0 0.000 2 CSK 5 2 1 1 0 -0.145 2 RCB 6 2 1 1 0 -2.175 2 SRH 7 1 0 1 0 -0.500 0 KKR 8 1 0 1 0 -2.450 0

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 153 runs

Purple Cap: Mohammed Shami (KXIP), 4 wickets

