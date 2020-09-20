IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table: Delhi beat Punjab to collect first points

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to kickstart on 19 September in United Arab Emirates. All matches will be played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic across three venues- Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.
The tournament, which was scheduled to be held from 29 March, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and shifted to UAE amid rising number of COVID-19 cases in India.
On reaching UAE in August, all teams observed a mandatory six-day quarantine, after which players commenced training.
There will be 10 double-headers throughout the tournament, with day matches beginning at 3.30 pm IST and night matches at 7.30 pm IST.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first match on 19 September at Abu Dhabi. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be vying for their maiden title, while Rajasthan Royals (RR) are yet to win since clinching the inaugural trophy. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would hope to expand their trophy cabinet.
Here's the IPL 2020 points table:
|Team
|Position
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|CSK
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+0.486
|2
|DC
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.000
|2
|KXIP
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0.000
|0
|KKR
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|0
|RCB
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|0
|RR
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|0
|SRH
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|0
|MI
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.486
|0
Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:
Orange Cap: Mayank Agarwal (KXIP), 89 runs
Purple Cap: Mohammed Shami (KXIP), 3 wickets
