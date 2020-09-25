IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table: DC jump to top spot after beating CSK

Prithvi Shaw's 64 and some brilliant bowling from Axar Patel and Kagiso Rabada helped Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 44 runs to make it two wins in two matches. DC also climbed to the top of the league table. CSK are at the fifth spot.

At the second spot are Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), who collected their first points in their second game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 with a 97-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Dubai. The match in which KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten 132.

The third spot in the table is held by Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI), who came back strongly with a 49-run win over two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday.

They are followed by Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals (RR) who began their campaign with a win over CSK on Tuesday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the sixth spot and the last two spots are occupied by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and KKR respectively.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Team Position Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points DC 1 2 2 0 0 +1.100 4 KXIP 2 2 1 1 0 +2.425 2 MI 3 2 1 1 0 +0.993 2 RR 4 1 1 0 0 +0.800 2 CSK 5 3 1 2 0 -0.840 2 RCB 6 2 1 1 0 -2.175 2 SRH 7 1 0 1 0 -0.500 0 KKR 8 1 0 1 0 -2.450 0

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: Faf du Plessis (CSK), 173 runs

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 5 wickets

