IPL 2020 playoff qualification scenarios: What RCB, RR, SRH, KXIP and rest have to do to make the cut

Just four matches are remaining in the round-robin stage of IPL 2020 and only one team have booked their spot in the playoffs. Mumbai Indians have got the job done but the likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are still in contention for rest of the three places. Two teams have 14 points each while four sides are stuck on 12 points. MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings cannot qualify for the playoffs.

Here are different permutations and combinations which will help you know what teams have to do to qualify for the playoffs:

Chennai Super Kings

They are officially out of the IPL-2020 with RR’s win over MI last Sunday. This is the first time in their IPL history that they will not be finishing in the top-4.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR have made a lot of changes to their XI and to the batting positions as well which have never allowed the team to settle down. Andre Russell's poor form and unavailability in the last few matches also made their task tougher.

They will first need to beat RR and then rely on NRR to qualify for the playoffs. Their NRR is currently the worst among KXIP, DC, RCB, RR and SRH.

Rajasthan Royals

RR have been inconsistent throughout the tournament but they have won their last two matches thanks to brilliant performances from Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson. They'll need to win their match against KKR to get to 14 points and then fight with other teams based on net run-rate (NRR) to qualify for the playoffs. If RR lose against KKR they will get eliminated.

Kings XI Punjab

They have made a remarkable comeback in this IPL winning the five out of their last six matches. They'll need to beat CSK to remain in the contention for the playoffs with 14 points. They will be fighting for the last spot against the winner of the KKR and RR game and the loser of the RCB and DC match. The team with a higher NRR in this case, will go through.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH were not able to find a winning combination this season of IPL due to a few injuries but after winning their last two matches, they are one of the favourites to make it to the playoffs with 14 points and a healthy NRR. If they beat MI in their last fixture then they will easily go through. If they lose then they will be eliminated.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have marched ahead in the tournament with some individual brilliant performances. But now, they have lost each of their last four IPL matches. They'll need to beat RCB to finish at the second place in the points table and if they lose then they will be fighting with other teams with NRR on 14 points.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB have been playing some very good cricket under the new management and they would like to make it to this year’s playoff so far based on the number of wins that they have got but they have lost each of their last three IPL matches.

If they beat DC then they will finish in second place, otherwise they'll need to rely on NRR to qualify for this year's playoffs with 14 points.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have played a brand of cricket for which they are known for. The defending champions became the first team to qualify for this year’s playoffs with CSK’s win over KKR on last Thursday and they will finish the league stage, staying at top spot in the points table.