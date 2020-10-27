IPL 2020 playoff qualification scenarios: What KXIP, RR, KKR and the rest have to do to make the playoffs

IPL 2020 has lived up to its expectations so far. There has been some exceptional cricket on display interlaced with thrillers, Super-overs, mind-boggling catches and fielding efforts, humongous sixes and a good mix of intelligent and fiery bowling displays. The business end of the tournament is upon us and as always the competition has heated up. It's one of the most open tournaments this year with every team bar CSK in contention. The calculations are complicated and as the teams try to go all out in this bid to stay alive in the tournament here are different permutations and combinations which will help you know what teams need to do to qualify for the playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings:

They are officially out of the tournament after RR’s win over MI on last Sunday. This is the first time in their IPL history that they will not be finishing in the top four.

Rajasthan Royals:

RR have been inconsistent throughout the tournament which has put them in a difficult place. They have 10 points from 12 matches right now. In order to stay alive in the competition, they will need to win their remaining two matches first. And, if SRH win all their remaining matches and if both KKR and KXIP win against CSK then the team with a better net run-rate will go through in that scenario, provided RCB, DC and MI, win at least one of their remaining matches.

If RR lose any of their remaining matches then they will get eliminated.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

SRH have not been able to find a winning combination this season due to some injuries and that coupled with middle-order struggles has left them in a tricky position. They are second from the bottom in the table with 8 points from 11 matches. They still have a chance to make it to the playoffs if they win each of their remaining matches but they will also have to depend on other results to go there way:

If KKR and KXIP lose one of their remaining matches and DC, MI and RCB, each win one of their remaining matches then in this scenario, KKR, KXIP and SRH will have 14 points and a team with a higher NRR will go through. If KKR and KXIP win all their remaining matches then they will have 16 points so, in this scenario, SRH have to hope that two of DC, MI and RCB, lose all their remaining matches. In this situation, two of DC, MI and RCB, will have the same points as SRH so a team with a higher NRR will go through.

If SRH lose any of their remaining matches then they will get eliminated.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

KKR have made a lot of changes to their XI and to the batting positions as well which have never allowed the team to settle down and with Russell not finding his mojo in this IPL, they have struggled to get going. They are fifth in the table with 12 points from 12 matches.

If they win both their remaining matches, they can have similar points as KXIP (if they win both of their remaining matches), MI, DC and RCB (each team wins one of their remaining matches at least). In this situation, the teams with a higher NRR will go through from all the five teams.

If they win only one of their remaining matches then they will have to hope that KXIP also lose one of their remaining matches and if KXIP win all of their remaining matches then they will have to hope that one of DC, MI and RCB, lose all of their remaining matches so in this case, the team with a better NRR will make a place in the playoff as the fourth team.

Kings XI Punjab:

They have made a remarkable comeback in this IPL winning the last five matches. They are currently at No 4 in the points table.

If they win all their remaining matches then they have a very good chance to go through even if KKR win all their remaining matches and DC, MI and RCB, each win one of their remaining matches at least so in this case, teams with a better NRR will make it to the last four.

If KXIP win only one of their remaining matches then they would have to hope that KKR lose one of their remaining matches and if KKR wins all their remaining matches then they would have to hope that one of DC, MI and RCB, lose all their remaining matches. In this scenario, the team with a better NRR will go through.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

RCB have been playing some very good cricket under the new management and are third in the table with 14 points from 11 matches.

They need to win one of their remaining matches to seal their place in the playoffs. However, if KKR and KXIP win both of their remaining matches and DC and MI also end up with atleast 16 points then there is a possibility of five teams on 16 points and in this scenario, a team with a better NRR will go through.

If they lose all their remaining matches then they will have to hope that one of KKR or KXIP lose one of their remaining matches. If KKR and KXIP win both of their remaining matches then they would need either DC or MI to lose all their remaining matches and then a team with a better NRR will qualify for the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians:

Mumbai Indians have played a brand of cricket for which they are known for. They just need to win one of their remaining matches to confirm their place in the playoffs, provided they don’t lose the other two matches with a massive margin.

If they lose all their remaining matches then also they have a chance to qualify. Here, if DC and RCB win one of their remaining matches then they will go through but still, there will be two spots left so in this situation, they would need to hope one of KKR and KXIP lose one of their remaining matches. So, they will have similar points with either KKR or KXIP and possibly RR or SRH, so a team with a better NRR will be off to the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals:

Delhi Capitals have marched ahead in the tournament with some brilliant individual performances. They are second in the table with 14 points from 11 matches. Their scenarios will also be like MI and RCB as currently, all the three teams have the same number of points from the same number of matches.