IPL 2020 playoff qualification scenarios: What KXIP, KKR, DC and the rest have to do to make the playoffs

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, currently underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is turning out to be a closely contested affair. Barring Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have been eliminated from the playoff race, and Mumbai Indians (MI), who became the first franchise to seal a playoff berth, all the six franchises are competing their hearts out to make it to the final-four. We’re in the business end of the cash-rich league and the Net Run Rate (NRR) is expected to spice things up, hugely determining which all teams will follow the footsteps of MI.

Here are different permutations and combinations which will help you know what teams have to do to qualify for the playoffs:

Rajasthan Royals:

RR played some inconsistent cricket throughout the ongoing IPL and in order to stay in the competition, they will have to win their remaining two matches first. Now, if SRH win all their remaining matches and if KXIP win against CSK, then the team with a better net run-rate will go through in that scenario, provided RCB and DC, win at least one of their remaining matches.

If RR lose any of their remaining matches, they will get eliminated.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

SRH have not been able to find a winning combination this season due to some injuries. However, they still have a chance to make it to the playoffs if they win each of their remaining matches and provided other results work in their favour.

1. If KKR beat RR and KXIP lose one of their remaining matches and DC, RCB win one of their remaining matches, then in this scenario,

KKR, KXIP and SRH will have 14 points each and a team with a higher NRR will go through.

2. If KXIP win all their remaining matches, they will have 16 points. So, in this scenario, SRH have to hope that either DC or RCB

lose all their remaining matches. If KKR beat RR, then DC or RCB will have the same points as SRH alongside KKR, and thus a team with a higher NRR will go through.

3. If RR beat KXIP, KKR and KXIP beat CSK, and if DC and RCB win one of their remaining matches then RR, KXIP and SRH will have 14 points and a team with a higher NRR will go through.

If SRH lose any of their remaining matches, they will get eliminated.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

KKR have made a lot of changes to their XI (especially to their batting line-up). This has never allowed the team to settle down and

with Russell not finding his mojo in this IPL, they are struggling to get going.

They will need to beat RR and hope that KXIP also lose one of their remaining matches and if KXIP win all of their remaining matches, they will have to hope that either DC or RCB lose all of their remaining matches. In this case, the team with a better NRR will be the fourth team to book its spot in the playoffs.

Kings XI Punjab:

With five victories on the trot, KXIP have made a remarkable comeback in IPL 2020. They are currently at the fourth position in the points table.

If they win both their remaining matches, they will go through straightway and even have a chance to finish in top-2.

If KXIP win only one of their remaining matches, they will be fighting against RR/SRH/KKR for the fourth spot in this year’s playoffs with 14 points, provided both DC and RCB win one of their remaining matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

RCB have been playing some very good cricket under the new management and they would like to make it to the playoffs based on the number of wins that they have got.

They have to win one of their remaining matches to seal their place in the playoffs.

If they lose all their remaining matches, they will be fighting for the third/fourth spot against RR/SRH/KKR/KXIP, depending on the

results of other matches with 14 points.

Delhi Capitals:

Delhi Capitals have marched ahead in the tournament with some brilliant individual performances. They have to win one of their remaining matches to seal their place in this year’s playoffs.

If they lose all their remaining matches, they will be fighting for the third/fourth spot against RR/SRH/KKR/KXIP, depending on the results of other matches with 14 points.

Mumbai Indians:

Staying true to their brand of cricket, defending champions Mumbai Indians became the first team to qualify for this year’s playoffs with CSK’s win over KKR on Thursday.

Chennai Super Kings:

They were officially knocked out of the IPL 2020 with RR’s win over MI last Sunday. This is the first time in their IPL history that they will not be finishing in the top-4.