IPL 2020: Player's auction to be held on 19 December in Kolkata, decides Governing Council
IPL franchises have been allotted Rs 85 crore per team for the 2020 auction. Every franchise will also have an additional purse of Rs 3 crore in addition to the balance in their kitties from the last auction.
Mumbai: The players’ auction for the next Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held on 19 December in Kolkata, the event’s Governing Council decided in a meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday.
IPL Auction for the 2020 season will be held on 19 December
The glitzy league is usually held in April-May every year and players’ auction is being conducted in Kolkata for the first time. The city is the home ground of the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Kolkata Knight Riders franchise.
"The IPL auction will be in Kolkata on 19 December. It’s a departure from the traditional venue of Bengaluru,” an IPL Governing Council member said on conditions of anonymity after the meeting here.
While the franchises were allotted Rs 82 crore each for IPL 2019, Rs 85 crore per team has been earmarked for the 2020 season. Every franchise will also have an additional purse of Rs 3 crore in addition to the balance in their kitties from the last auction.
Delhi Capitals have the biggest balance — Rs 8.2 crore, followed by Rajasthan Royals at Rs 7.15 crore and Kolkata Knight Riders at Rs 6.05 crore. This year’s auction is the last one before the franchises disband and prepare to assemble fresh squads from 2021 at a mega auction.
Funds left with franchises ahead of IPL 2020 auction:
Chennai Super Kings – Rs 3.2 crore, Delhi Capitals – Rs 7.7 crore, Kings XI Punjab – Rs 3.7 crore, Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 6.05 crore, Mumbai Indians – Rs 3.55 crore, Rajasthan Royals – Rs 7.15 crore, Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 1.80 crore, Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 5.30 crore.
Updated Date:
Nov 05, 2019 19:28:27 IST
