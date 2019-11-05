First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in AUS | 2nd T20I Nov 05, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
ENG in NZ | 3rd T20I Nov 05, 2019
NZ vs ENG
New Zealand beat England by 14 runs
AFG and WI in IND Nov 06, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
BAN in IND Nov 07, 2019
IND vs BAN
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2020: Player's auction to be held on 19 December in Kolkata, decides Governing Council

IPL franchises have been allotted Rs 85 crore per team for the 2020 auction. Every franchise will also have an additional purse of Rs 3 crore in addition to the balance in their kitties from the last auction.

Press Trust of India, Nov 05, 2019 19:28:27 IST

Mumbai: The players’ auction for the next Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held on 19 December in Kolkata, the event’s Governing Council decided in a meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday.

IPL 2020: Players auction to be held on 19 December in Kolkata, decides Governing Council

IPL Auction for the 2020 season will be held on 19 December

The glitzy league is usually held in April-May every year and players’ auction is being conducted in Kolkata for the first time. The city is the home ground of the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Kolkata Knight Riders franchise.

"The IPL auction will be in Kolkata on 19 December. It’s a departure from the traditional venue of Bengaluru,” an IPL Governing Council member said on conditions of anonymity after the meeting here.

While the franchises were allotted Rs 82 crore each for IPL 2019, Rs 85 crore per team has been earmarked for the 2020 season. Every franchise will also have an additional purse of Rs 3 crore in addition to the balance in their kitties from the last auction.

Delhi Capitals have the biggest balance — Rs 8.2 crore, followed by Rajasthan Royals at Rs 7.15 crore and Kolkata Knight Riders at Rs 6.05 crore. This year’s auction is the last one before the franchises disband and prepare to assemble fresh squads from 2021 at a mega auction.

Funds left with franchises ahead of IPL 2020 auction:

Chennai Super Kings – Rs 3.2 crore, Delhi Capitals – Rs 7.7 crore, Kings XI Punjab – Rs 3.7 crore, Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 6.05 crore, Mumbai Indians – Rs 3.55 crore, Rajasthan Royals – Rs 7.15 crore, Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 1.80 crore, Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 5.30 crore.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2019 19:28:27 IST

Tags : Indian Premier League, Indian Premier League 2020, IPL, IPL 2020, IPL Auction, IPL Auction 2020, IPL Auction Date

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4555 268
3 Australia 6340 264
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 8620 261
6 New Zealand 5000 250
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all