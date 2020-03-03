IPL 2020: No threat to league due to coronavirus cases, but we're keeping tab on situation, says senior official Brajesh Patel
IPL Governing Council chairman Brajesh Patel on Tuesday ruled out any threat to the upcoming edition of the T20 league due to the novel coronavirus outbreak as of now but said the authorities are keeping a tab on the situation.
Mumbai: IPL Governing Council chairman Brajesh Patel on Tuesday ruled out any threat to the upcoming edition of the T20 league due to the novel coronavirus outbreak as of now but said the authorities are keeping a tab on the situation.
A view of the IPL trophy. Twitter/@IPL
The IPL begins with a clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on 29 March while the final will take place on 24 May.
Asked whether there is any threat to IPL due to coronavirus, Patel said, "There is no threat as of now and we are keeping a tab (on the situation)."
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly too ruled out any threat to the IPL or the South Africa series, beginning with the first ODI on 12 March at Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh.
"Nothing in India. Not even discussed it (Coronovirus)'" said Ganguly.
Another senior BCCI official said that the South African team was coming as per the schedule for the three-match ODI series.
The deadly disease, which has killed over 3,100 people and infected over 90,000 globally, has wreaked havoc on the international calender of various sporting events across the globe and has even put the upcoming Tokyo Olympics under doubt.
A few cases of the virus infection have also been reported in India.
Updated Date:
Mar 03, 2020 21:08:27 IST
