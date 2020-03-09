First Cricket
IPL 2020: No decision taken on postponement of T20 league due to coronavirus, BCCI monitoring situation, says source

The clamour around postponement the Indian Premier League gains pace with number of coronavirus cases rising in the country.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 09, 2020 12:47:53 IST

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has suggested postponing the league in the view of the rising cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

"There is always a possible danger of spread when large numbers of people gather in one place. Such events can always be organised later,” Tope said about IPL while interacting with media persons.

IPL 2020: No decision taken on postponement of T20 league due to coronavirus, BCCI monitoring situation, says source

The IPL trophy. Twitter/ @IPL

This year’s IPL is slated to begin on 29 March in Mumbai with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

However, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, had earlier refuted claims of any postponement and said the IPL 13 would go on as per schedule and assured that all the necessary precautions would be undertaken.

"We will take all precautions. I don't know exactly what are these, it's only the medical team which will tell us about that. The medical team is already in touch with the hospitals so that everything is available," Ganguly had said, adding that the organisers would abide by the advice of doctors.

A BCCI source is monitoring the situation and there is no plan of postponing the tournament as of now.

"We are monitoring the situation and will take all the precautions. We will not leave any stone unturned. Everything is in our mind. It is still time for IPL. Do not get panic. As of now, no decision has been taken," a BCCI source told ANI.

"BCCI will put the additional medical team at the stadiums. Also, the spectators will be screened at the stadiums," the source said.

The 13th edition of the IPL will go on over eight weeks, starting 29 March and will culminate on 24 May with matches to be played in various locations across the country.

 

