IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings in lung-opener; no Saturday double-headers, claim reports

Indian Premier League's (IPL) schedule for the year 2020 has been now made available to the franchises and broadcasters as per several media reports

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 15, 2020 23:52:14 IST

The much-awaited Indian Premier League's (IPL) schedule for the year 2020 has been now made available to the franchises and broadcasters as per several media reports, although no official announcement has been yet made.

Few days ago after the IPL governing council meeting, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said, "There will be no change in the timing of IPL night games. It will start from 8 pm like earlier years.

"We will have only five double headers (4 pm and 8 pm) this time. We have decided to reduce the number of double headers," Ganguly said adding that the "final will be held in Mumbai."

The lung-opener will be played by two of the most successful franchises and the finalists of the 2019 edition — Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings — at the Wankhede Stadium on 29 March.

Preceding the tournament will be India's home ODI series against South Africa, which ends on 18 March — leaving only 11 days window before the start of the 13th edition of the cash-rich league, which breaches the recommendations made by the Supreme Court appointed Lodha Committee, which suggests there should be a 15-day gap between IPL season and national cricket calendar.

IPL has decided to do away with double-headers on Saturdays, and according to ESPNCricinfo there will be only three double headers instead of five double headers that the BCCI's top boss was quoted saying. As per the report, three Sundays, besides 29 March and 17 May which are the opening and closing dates of the league phase, will have double headers.

The schedule only for the league phase has been leaked in the media while the dates of the playoffs have not been declared.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore have even displayed their home and away fixtures on their Twitter handles.

RCB's home fixtures

RCB's away fixtures

Updated Date: Feb 15, 2020 23:52:14 IST

