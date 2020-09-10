IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Factbox, the habitual winners

IPL titles: 4

Mumbai Indians have been the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League having won four titles - 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. Along with it, they also won the now-defunct Champions League Twenty20 once in 2011. They are one of the most consistent sides in the tournament having made it to the play-offs in eight out of 13 seasons, going on to win four times and ending up as runners-up once, in 2010.

Here's how they have fared year on year:

How did they fare in the previous season: Mumbai Indians clinched the title in the 2019 edition by beating Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad in a thriller. They beat CSK by one run.

Win percentage: Mumbai Indians have the second-best win percentage of 57.75, behind Chennai Super Kings (61.28). They have won 107, the most by any team, of the 187 matches, lost 78 and won 2 in the Super Over.

Highest run-getter: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is Mumbai Indians' top run-getter with 3728 runs from 139 innings at an average of 31.86. He has scored one hundred and 28 fifties and possesses a strike rate of 130.62. Overall, Rohit is the third-highest run-getter in the IPL with 4898 runs from 183 innings.

Highest wicket-taker: Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga is also the highest wicket-taker in the IPL with 170 wickets from 122 matches at an average of 19.80. He has scalped one five-wicket haul and six four-wicket hauls, the most by any bowler in the league, and possesses an economy rate of 7.14 and a strike rate of 16.6.

Highest individual score: Sanath Jayasuriya 114 not out vs CSK at the Wankhede Stadium in 2008.

The highest individual score for the franchise is still held by Sri Lanka legend Jayasuriya. He hammered 114 off 48 balls including nine fours and 11 sixes against CSK at the Wankhede Stadium in the inaugural edition of the league.

Highest team score: 223/6 vs KXIP in Mumbai

Mumbai Indians' highest team total remains 223/6 against KXIP at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Chasing 231, they fell tantalisingly short by 7 runs in 2017.

Bonus Point: Mumbai also hold the record of largest victory in terms of runs. They beat Delhi Daredevils by 146 runs. After amassing 212/3, they bundled out Delhi for 66 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Favourite opponent: Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians have loved playing against KKR, they have the best win percentage (For teams against whom MI has played 10 or more matches) against the Knight Riders - 76 percent - with 19 wins from 25 matches and six losses.

Bogey team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH is the only teams against which MI have had more losses than wins (For teams against whom MI has played 10 or more matches). They have lost 7 out of the 14 matches and won six (Win percentage of 46.42) with one ending in a tie which was won by MI in the Super Over.

When they played in the UAE: MI struggled to adapt and lost all the five matches of that leg in 2014. It was a season where they bounced back and it was that famous last-ball six by Aditya Tare against Rajasthan Royals that propelled MI into the play-offs in a thriller at the Wankhede Stadium.

Lesser known facts:

MI are one of only three teams (others are KXIP and RR) who have won all their Super-Over matches. They have won two out of two.

MI is the only team that have more wins than losses against CSK - the most consistent team in the IPL

Rohit Sharma has amassed 1733 runs from 61 innings at an average of 34.66 in IPL at Wankhede Stadium - the most by a MI player at any venue in IPL

IPL 2020 auctions players bought: Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Balwant Rai Singh

IPL 2020 players traded in: Sherfane Rutherford, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni

IPL 2020 Retained players: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Released players: Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Beuran Hendricks, Ben Cutting, Yuvraj Singh, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Pankaj Jaswal, Alzarri Joseph.

Full squad:

Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn , Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare

