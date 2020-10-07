IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians' consistent approach pays off as defending champions register third successive win

At 7/2, chasing 194 for victory, an odd realisation dawned. Rajasthan Royals won their first two games, both at Sharjah, and since then, they are yet to win a game in either Dubai or Abu Dhabi. Tuesday’s loss against Mumbai Indians made it three defeats in a row for the Royals.

Probably that statement doesn’t mean much. After all, we are only in the third week of the tournament, with 36 matches still to go in the league stage. But losing, just like winning is a habit, more so when the words experimentation and consistency find merit in a spread-out T20 league like the IPL. Simply put, Rajasthan Royals haven’t hit their winning formula yet.

In contrast, with their third win in five matches, spread across Abu Dhabi and Sharjah (technically they only lost the Super Over against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai), Mumbai Indians are already looking like a well-oiled machine that has once again found its rhythm. Tuesday’s win by 57 runs that took them to top of the points’ table was ample proof of that.

Let us start from the beginning. It wasn’t a game decided by the toss itself, but you could somewhat ascertain how it might pan out. Mumbai Indians are only one of two teams in IPL 2020 to use only 12 players thus far. Every other franchise has used atleast 15 – Royal Challengers Bangalore have used 16; 17 for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

It underlines consistency in Mumbai’s approach. At the start, they were considered lightweight in spin options but they have tided over it by using their pacers brilliantly. James Pattinson and Trent Boult have been sharp with the new ball, while Kieron Pollard has chipped at crucial points, just to allow Rohit Sharma to use Jasprit Bumrah past the powerplays and at the death. It is a plan they have always adhered to, and now again, despite Lasith Malinga’s absence.

Then, there is consistency in the batting line-up, with Saurabh Tiwary and Ishan Kishan the only ones to interchange places. It shows in the runs’ column – barring Tiwary and Hardik Pandya, each of their batsmen has atleast one half-century this IPL. Further, Mumbai have five batsmen in the top 20 run-getters this IPL – an unsurprising 25 percent. Hardik, despite lacking a half-century, is 21st on that list. Tiwary, meanwhile, was the top-scorer in the first game against Chennai Super Kings.

This strategy has paid dividends already into the season. Quinton de Kock was persisted with and he found form at Sharjah. It translated into a quick start against Rajasthan with Rohit Sharma also getting into the act, hinting that the juggernaut is only starting to roll. The Royals fought back, through Shreyas Gopal’s clever spin and atrocious shot selection from Ishan Kishan, but it didn’t matter. For, it was Surya Kumar Yadav’s turn to shine.

You can argue that having someone like Yadav at number three is a strategy fraught with danger. There is an inherent attacking trait in his batting, which this format inadvertently brings about. But the move to Mumbai from Kolkata and elevation up the order has helped him evolve as a T20 batsman. Ever since that 2018 season when he finished Mumbai’s top run-getter, he has proven to be a reliable bet up top.

It is a significant factor in allowing Rohit to open throughout the season and allows Mumbai to be not completely dependent on their star batsman/captain. Additionally, it is also a factor in strategising – Kishan was perhaps told to go after the bowling immediately. Krunal Pandya was promoted to attack while Yadav held one end up until the death overs. The tactic worked – Mumbai once again squeezed runs at the end, smacking 68 from the last five overs.

Yadav’s 79 off 47 balls should help him enter the ongoing conversation about who all can – or should – play for India in the next T20 World Cup. Coincidentally, there was another name in the offing on Tuesday night, potentially competing for the same slot. Sanju Samson, who epitomises Rajasthan’s big hope this season, but was out for a three-ball duck. Starting this IPL with swashbuckling hits of 74 and 85, Samson has managed 8, 4, and 0 since the Royals’ bus left Sharjah’s depot.

Individually, Samson needs to do better. Every time he scores runs, there is a fervent debate on social media as to how he should be playing for India. But scoring in one or two innings, and then failing through the remainder of the season, doesn’t help. It happened last year, and the year before that, so obviously the selectors are happy to ignore him. Let it be said here again – Samson needs to do better this year otherwise he will forever be reduced to an also-ran, never mind Twitter debates.

Collectively, the Royals must be missing Sharjah. Shortest boundaries and arguably the flattest tracks of the tournament perhaps enabled their batsmen to play bolder than they actually can. Think Samson smacking power sixes and Rahul Tewatia doing the unthinkable – hell, even Steve Smith started off with back-to-back half-centuries and has since scored 14 runs in three innings.

To say that Rajasthan Royals’ batting is in complete disarray would be a stretch. After all, it has only been five games and things change quickly in the T20 format. But there is a clear imbalance in their side. The good thing is they have been trying to solve it, and the bad thing being they don’t know how, atleast not in front of Pattinson, Boult, and Bumrah. Once the initial wickets were lost, despite Jos Buttler’s fight, Royals had to kneel in front of Mumbai’s near-perfect bowling plan, no surprises.

There is chopping and changing. Smith opened with Yashaswi Jaiswal, then Buttler came in and the youngster was dropped. Four matches later, he was back, and the top order shuffled down because Robin Uthappa failed to fire. In between Riyan Parag and Mahipal Lormor have gone through the revolving doors. This instability, though necessary in pursuit of balance, has nevertheless hurt the Royals – even Tewatia cannot save them every time, like when they were reduced to 98/5 on Tuesday evening.

It is not all gloom and doom just yet. Their next encounter against Delhi Capitals on Friday is back in Sharjah again. Thereafter, they will have Ben Stokes available, bringing more balance to their side as also some world-class all-rounder's chutzpah. But it will be a week by then, and a lot can happen in that time, as the Royals know well.

Last Tuesday, Rajasthan were top of the table. They are now seventh, after three consecutive losses, one win ahead of Kings XI Punjab. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are steaming full ahead.