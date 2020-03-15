First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
ZIM in BAN | 2nd T20I Mar 11, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
BAN in PAK Apr 01, 2020
PAK vs BAN
National Stadium, Karachi
IRE in ZIM Apr 02, 2020
ZIM vs IRE
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni leaves Chennai Super Kings training camp following suspension of league

Dhoni, who had arrived in Chennai for CSK's preparatory camp early this month, left the base in front of his cheering fans

Press Trust of India, Mar 15, 2020 19:11:15 IST

Chennai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday left the Chennai Super Kings training camp following the suspension of the 13th edition of IPL till 15 April in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Dhoni, who had arrived in Chennai for CSK's preparatory camp early this month, left the base in front of his cheering fans.

"It has become your home, sir!' Keep whistling, as #Thala Dhoni bids a short adieu to #AnbuDen," Chennai Super Kings wrote on its twitter handle along with a short video.

The video showed fans lining up to catch a glimpse of Dhoni as he signed autographs and interacted with the fans.

The BCCI on Friday postponed the start of this year's IPL from 29 March to 15 April in the wake of the pandemic, which has caused massive upheaval across the globe.

On Saturday, the BCCI and the eight IPL team owners met in Mumbai to discuss the various options after government-imposed travel restrictions and refusal of three states to host any matches forced the postponement of the cash-rich T20 tournament.

The 38-year-old Dhoni hasn't played any form of cricket since featuring in India's semi-final loss to New Zealand at the 50-over World Cup in England last year.

There has been a lot of speculation over Dhoni's international future ahead of this year's T20 World Cup in Australia, with some saying it will depend on his performance in the IPL-13.

Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus pandemic here

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 15, 2020 19:11:15 IST

Tags : BCCI, Chennai Super Kings, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, IPL, IPL 2020, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, MS Dhoni

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all