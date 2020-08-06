Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni all 'pumped' for tournament in UAE, says CSK vice-captain Suresh Raina

  • FP Trending
  • August 6th, 2020
  • 16:04:08 IST

Cricketer Suresh Raina said that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is all pumped up and looking forward to the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL 2020 season will start from 19 September and will be played in the UAE.

Raina, who is CSK's vice-captain, added that fans could hopefully see Dhoni's helicopter shots taking off soon. “I was there with him and he was practising really hard. Hopefully, you will see his helicopter shot soon,” a report by Sportskeeda mentioned Raina as saying.

Suresh Raina further said that MS Dhoni has been a great brand ambassador for IPL and fans will see him in his best fighting spirit. Sportzpics

Suresh Raina further said that MS Dhoni has been a great brand ambassador for IPL and fans will see him in his best fighting spirit. Sportzpics

Raina further said that Dhoni has been a great brand ambassador for IPL and fans will see him in his best fighting spirit.

"He’s all pumped up and looking forward to going to UAE and entertain all his fans," Raina said.

As per the guidelines by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), cricketers will have to sign a consent form before resuming training at their respective centres.

Players will need to sign the form acknowledging the risks involved with resumption of training amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protocol said that Indian players will have to undergo COVID-19 test prior to their training in the UAE.

A report by Times Now mentions that CSK were looking to leave for the UAE by 10 August but they will not be allowed since BCCI has confirmed that the teams can leave after the 20th of this month once the final approvals from the government are done.

Raina said that he is looking forward to CSK's camp in the UAE and feels that if the team leaves early, it will get more time to prepare for the IPL.

Updated Date: August 06, 2020 16:04:08 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

'As captain, I am the least important person in team': Rohit Sharma opens up about captaincy and more
First Cricket News

'As captain, I am the least important person in team': Rohit Sharma opens up about captaincy and more

Rohit Sharma believes that there is enough time before the IPL starts and he would slowly build on his strength, stamina and skills during the next one month after the long lay-off.

IPL 2020: Watch how Indian cricketers are preparing for tournament during COVID-19
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Watch how Indian cricketers are preparing for tournament during COVID-19

Here's how Indian cricketers are preparing for IPL 2020

MS Dhoni is one of a kind, nobody can be like him, says Rohit Sharma on being compared to former India captain
Sports

MS Dhoni is one of a kind, nobody can be like him, says Rohit Sharma on being compared to former India captain

Rohit Sharma was recently compared to former India captain MS Dhoni by Suresh Raina