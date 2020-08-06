IPL 2020: MS Dhoni all 'pumped' for tournament in UAE, says CSK vice-captain Suresh Raina

Cricketer Suresh Raina said that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is all pumped up and looking forward to the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL 2020 season will start from 19 September and will be played in the UAE.

Raina, who is CSK's vice-captain, added that fans could hopefully see Dhoni's helicopter shots taking off soon. “I was there with him and he was practising really hard. Hopefully, you will see his helicopter shot soon,” a report by Sportskeeda mentioned Raina as saying.

Raina further said that Dhoni has been a great brand ambassador for IPL and fans will see him in his best fighting spirit.

"He’s all pumped up and looking forward to going to UAE and entertain all his fans," Raina said.

As per the guidelines by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), cricketers will have to sign a consent form before resuming training at their respective centres.

Players will need to sign the form acknowledging the risks involved with resumption of training amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protocol said that Indian players will have to undergo COVID-19 test prior to their training in the UAE.

A report by Times Now mentions that CSK were looking to leave for the UAE by 10 August but they will not be allowed since BCCI has confirmed that the teams can leave after the 20th of this month once the final approvals from the government are done.

Raina said that he is looking forward to CSK's camp in the UAE and feels that if the team leaves early, it will get more time to prepare for the IPL.