IPL 2020: Most balanced I’ve felt about the RCB squad since 2016, says captain Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli feels that the present season of Indian Premier League may be good for the team and he feels that the squad this year is more balanced than in 2016.

The RCB skipper was speaking in an interview shared by the team on their official Twitter handle.

Teaser: Virat Kohli Interview Part 2 on Bold Diaries@imVkohli shares his thoughts on the RCB set up and the exciting season ahead. Head to the RCB Official App for the full interview. 📲 https://t.co/pSssixwMtW#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/cOF4qImS08 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 7, 2020

Calling it an "exciting time," Kohli added, "To be honest, that 2016 season— which we all loved to be a part of and was such a memorable season —since then, to be honest, this is the most balanced I have felt about the squad and as a system, where we are heading."

He went on to add that now it is just up to the team to execute things on field.

While RCB are yet to win any edition of the IPL since its inception in 2008, they probably had one of their best seasons in 2016 when they reached the final of the tournament, only to be beaten by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Virat Kohli managed to put four centuries that season, but since then, the team has not been able to reach the playoffs.

He went on to add during the interview that the youngsters whom they have picked this year are exciting too. Stating that they have the likes of Aaron Finch who has a lot of experience playing international cricket and Josh Philippe who is an up and coming player, he added, the team has a great balance of experience and the skill that is needed for T20 cricket. According to him, the youngsters in the team are eager to take up responsibilities and are looking forward to opportunities.

Meanwhile, RCB have started training in Dubai and will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match on 21 September.