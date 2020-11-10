IPL 2020: MI vs DC head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before the final

First-time finalists will be facing four-time champions in the finals of the Indian Premier League 2020. The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) will go head-to-head in the final at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE on Tuesday, 10 November.

With the IPL being held in the UAE, there were many new aspects seen in the league, from entering strict bio bubbles to lack of live fan support. But if one thing remained constant, it was Mumbai Indians’ performance as a team in the tournament. The defending champions reserved their seats for the playoffs before anyone else and defeated Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 with ease to secure their place in the finale.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals had a solid start with back to back victories. But the side stumbled as the business end of the tournament neared. Going into the playoffs at the second spot, Delhi faced a crushing defeat at the hands of MI only to redeem their status in Qualifier 2 where they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad to claim their ticket to the IPL 2020 finals.

Before their clash tonight, here are some stats that you need to know:

Head-to-head stats



MI and DC have faced each other 27 times in the IPL so far and Rohit Sharma’s brigade has dominated the tie by winning it 15 times as opposed to Delhi's 12 wins. This includes Mumbai’s three victories over Delhi in the UAE.

In the ongoing season, Mumbai have the upper hand due to their last four matches' record. They have won three out of their last four games. On the other hand, Delhi have lost as many as five out of their last seven matches.

Players to look out for



Rohit Sharma: With already the most number of IPL trophies under his belt, Rohit Sharma will look to lead his side from the front. Although he could not display his wares against Delhi in Qualifier 1, a good show can be expected from Rohit in the big game.

Shreyas Iyer: The young captain has displayed grit this season. Now he needs to hold his own on the night of the finals. Though his strike rate and form have tapered off a bit, DC will look at their inspirational skipper to fire on the big night.

Marcus Stoinis: Delhi’s trump card in 2020, the Australian all-rounder has single-handedly won matches for his side multiple times. He has been instrumental in DC's last two wins with his all-round brilliance, and his success at the top of the order in the absence of an out-of-form Prithvi Shaw will have DC breathing easy.

Jasprit Bumrah: Mumbai pacer has been excellent against Delhi, having picked up 18 wickets against them. It will be interesting to see his haul after tonight, especially in light of his exceptional spell against the same opponents in Qualifier 1.