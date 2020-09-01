Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2020: Matthew Hayden expects Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah to be two standout bowlers

  • FP Trending
  • September 1st, 2020
  • 20:28:05 IST

Former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden expects Bhuvaneshwar Kumar from Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah to be two standout bowlers in IPL 2020.

Hayden said that Bhuvaneshwar's experience and Bumrah being among the top three pacers in the world, make them a threat for opposition batsmen.

The former Australian opener said that Bhuvaneshwar has been incredible in IPL, and rated Bumrah one of the finest bowlers in world cricket currently

Speaking about spin bowlers cited Hayden's observed that there are a host of spinners who could "dominate the play."

during the ICC Cricket World Cup net bowler program launch at Allan Border Field on October 23, 2014 in Brisbane, Australia.

File image of Mathew Hayden. Getty

According to the 48-year-old Harbhajan Singh is one spinner to watch out for in IPL 2020.

"Even the old boys can do the job. I am thinking of guys like Harbhajan Singh, who didn't play a lot of cricket last year but still a wily off-spinner who can have a go," Hayden said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

The cricketer also stated that Ravindra Jadeja from CSK could have a "big chance to get amongst the wickets this year."

Meanwhile, according to a PTI report Australian government has appointed Hayden as the trade envoy for advancing business ties with India on Monday. The other appointees to the Australia-India Council are Lisa Singh, a former Labor Party senator from Tasmania, and former Victoria premier Ted Baillieu.

Updated Date: September 01, 2020 20:28:05 IST

