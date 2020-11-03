IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming SRH vs MI: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

Inspired team changes from David Warner has turned the fortunes around for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Two wins from the last two matches have pushed SRH within the touching distance of a playoff spot.

SRH face Mumbai Indians in the last league match of IPL 2020 on Tuesday and a victory on the night would be enough for the Hyderabad franchise to reach the playoffs as they have a better net run rate than other contenders.

After losing to Kings XI Punjab, SRH needed to win their last three matches to have any chance of reaching the playoffs. Warner then decided to bring in Wriddhiman Saha as an opener for Jonny Bairstow while Jason Holder also came in. Both the players have been impressive in the last two outings, contributing towards victories.

Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan have provided strong support to Rashid Khan to transform Hyderabad's bowling attack into a match-winning force in the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

On the other hand, MI are assured of a top spot and have already qualified for the playoffs but SRH could not afford to take things easy. Ruthless Mumbai have Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult bowling in top form. Ishan Kishan has prospered in the role of the opener and Kieron Pollard has led the side excellently in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

For Mumbai, winning is a habit, for SRH, a victory is an utmost necessity to qualify for the playoffs. And we are assured of a cracking game on Tuesday.

Here's all you need to know about SRH vs MI match:

When is the 56th match of the IPL 2020 between SRH vs MI?

The 56th match of the IPL 2020 between SRH vs MI is on Tuesday, 3 November 2020.

Where will the SRH vs MI match be played?

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

What time does the SRH vs MI match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the SRH vs MI match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, James Pattinson

