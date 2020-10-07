IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, SRH vs KXIP Tomorrow Match: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns with Kings XI Punjab in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League, in Dubai.

Unlike 2014, Kings XI Punjab have had a poor start to the 2020 season in the UAE, languishing at the bottom with two points from five matches. They have lost their last three matches and overall, lost four out of five and won just one. It's high time they up the ante big time.

Their openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been in good form and consistently provided platforms for the middle and lower-middle order, and they will form the vital cog once again against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, a lot will depend on how they tackle Rashid Khan and the middle overs and this is where the middle-order's role will become crucial. SRH have always had a good bowling side but in their last match they ended up conceding 208 against Mumbai Indians. So, they will be looking to bounce back hard.

KXIP's biggest concern is their death bowling. Time and again the bowlers have leaked runs in the final stages of the game and lost control of the situation. A much-better bowling effort is the need of the hour. There are chances that KXIP might bring in Chris Gayle and Mujeeb Zadran as hinted by their batting coach Wasim Jaffer.

"It should happen soon. As I said, it needs to happen sooner than later. We don't want to bring them when every game is a must-win game. Hopefully, we will have those guys featuring soon," Jaffer said.

SRH, on the other hand, will be looking to achieve consistency in the league. They have won two and lost three of their five matches and sit sixth in the table with four points. They lost their lost game against Mumbai Indians. While the bowlers weren't up to the mark conceding 208, their middle-order faltered. Middle-order consistency is the need of the hour while the bowlers need to get back to their best.

With both teams looking to get back on track, we can expect a thrilling contest.

Here's all you need to know about the SRH vs KXIP match in Dubai

When is the 22nd match of the IPL between SRH and KXIP?

The match between SRH and KXIP is on Thursday, 08 October, 2020.

Where will the SRH vs KXIP match be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time does the SRH vs KXIP match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the SRH vs KXIP match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com

Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav

