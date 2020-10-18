IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, SRH vs KKR: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are fourth on the IPL 2020 league table and just a spot behind them are Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Top four teams will qualify for the playoffs and we already have more than half of the league matches done. What it means that we are at the business end of the tournament and every match now comes with a lot at stake for all teams.

Teams cannot afford any more slip-ups and while the mid-table clash between SRH and KKR is not a must-win encounter for either of the sides, still both teams would take the field at Abu Dhabi with nothing but a win in mind.

KKR come into the match after a defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI). They were outplayed in all departments by the defending champions and the recent upheaval at the franchise which saw Eoin Morgan take over the captaincy from Dinesh Karthik was reflected in their performance.

The inconsistency of batters have been a major headache for the Kolkata side and they would hope for them to find their rhythm at Abu Dhabi. Besides a win, another major target for KKR in the clash against SRH would be to find their best line-up.

SRH also have their fair share of problems as they struggle for form. Their batting relies heavily on the first four batsmen — skipper David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, and Kane Williamson. To win matches consistently SRH need their middle-order and lower-order to support the top-order. Their bowling has also taken a hit with Bhuvneshwar Kumar being ruled out of the tournament and Rashid Khan leaking runs in the last two matches.

For a positive result on the day, SRH need both their batsmen and bowlers to fire against KKR.

Here's all you need to know about the SRH vs KKR match in Abu Dhabi:

When is the match between SRH vs KKR?

The IPL match between SRH and KKR is on Sunday, 18 October, 2020.

Where will the SRH vs KKR match be played?

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time does the SRH vs KKR match start?

The match will start at 3.30 pm IST (2 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the SRH vs KKR match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders full squad: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Ali Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik

