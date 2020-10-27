Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, SRH vs DC: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • October 27th, 2020
  • 8:12:27 IST

It's the business end of the IPL 2020 so teams who are in contention for the playoffs will be fighting hard for the positive results. On Tuesday, Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Delhi Capitals in Match 47 of the tournament at the Dubai International Stadium.

Both teams have played 11 matches each with Shreyas Iyer's Delhi occupying the second spot (14 points) and David Warner's SRH are second from the bottom (eight points). For Delhi, it's about beating their opponents and securing a top four spot while SRH will look to keep their hopes alive with a victory.

After a brilliant run, Delhi have lost the plot in their previous two matches, suffering defeats against Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders. Apart from Shikhar Dhawan, the Delhi batsman have not really performed in the last few matches so the spotlight will be on them. The bowlers, Delhi's potent weapon, will be hoping for a good day after they conceded 194 runs in their last game against Kolkata.

Shreyas Iyer captain of Delhi Capitals and SRH skipper David Warner. Sportzpics

Shreyas Iyer (R) captain of Delhi Capitals and SRH skipper David Warner. Sportzpics

SRH suffered a demoralising defeat against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday. They couldn't chase down 127, losing the match by 12 runs. Their batsmen have been inconsistent this season and they will feel the pressure to ensure SRH stay in the hunt with a win.

Here's all you need to know about SRH vs DC

When is the 47th match of IPL 2020 between and SRH and DC?

The 47th match of IPL 2020 between and SRH and DC is on Tuesday, 27 October 2020.

Where will the SRH vs DC match be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time does the SRH vs DC match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the SRH vs DC match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Full Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Abhishek SharmaBasil ThampiBhuvneshwar KumarBilly StanlakeJonny BairstowKane WilliamsonManish PandeyMohammad NabiRashid KhanSandeep SharmaShahbaz NadeemShreevats GoswamiSiddarth KaulKhaleel AhmedT NatarajanVijay ShankarWriddhiman SahaVirat SinghPriyam GargJason HolderSandeep BavanakaFabian AllenAbdul SamadSanjay Yadav

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain)Prithvi ShawAjinkya RahaneShikhar DhawanDaniel SamsIshant SharmaAmit MishraAvesh KhanSandeep LamichhaneKagiso RabadaKeemo PaulMohit SharmaLalit YadavAxar PatelHarshal PatelR AshwinMarcus StoinisAnrich NortjeRishabh PantAlex CareyShimron HetmyerTushar Deshpande.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Updated Date: October 27, 2020 08:12:27 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020 Highlights, RCB vs KKR Match, Full Cricket Score: Bangalore hammer Kolkata by 82 runs, collect fifth win
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, RCB vs KKR Match, Full Cricket Score: Bangalore hammer Kolkata by 82 runs, collect fifth win

Udana is bowling the final over of the innings. Bowls back to back yorkers off the second and third. Good fielding effort in the deep on the off-side by Siraj, who saved a couple of runs there. DONE AND DUSTED! RCB have not put a foot wrong here. They have beaten KKR by a huge margin of 82 runs. Comprehensive win this!

IPL 2020 Highlights, CSK vs RR Match, Full Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals clinch victory by seven wickets
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, CSK vs RR Match, Full Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals clinch victory by seven wickets

Jos Buttler remained unbeaten on 70 as Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets

IPL 2020 Highlights, KXIP vs SRH Match, Full Cricket Score: Arshdeep, Jordan trigger late collapse as Kings XI collect fourth win on trot
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, KXIP vs SRH Match, Full Cricket Score: Arshdeep, Jordan trigger late collapse as Kings XI collect fourth win on trot

KXIP win by 12 runs! SRH have been bowled out. Khaleel run out trying to take a single. Three wickets in the last over and Punjab have done the impossible.